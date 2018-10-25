Very Sad! Calabar Woman Loses 2 Kids In Fire Outbreak After Sneaking Out To Meet Boyfriend

It has been reported that a horrific fire tragedy which happened at a residential building in Cross River state, has claimed the lives of twin brothers.
Local reports show that the very sad incident occurred on Sunday.
It was gathered that the fire outbreak occurred after the mother of twins, simply identified as Mrs. Offiong, a single mother, allegedly sneaked out of the house by 1:00am to meet her boyfriend last Sunday at the Njahasang area in Calabar Municipal local government area of the state.
The twins, aged 5 were burnt by a fire which resulted from an over burnt candle stick while asleep inside their house when their mother went out to meet her lover.
According to Calabar Reporters, an eyewitness who narrated the story said, “The woman had been leaving her house every night to visit her boyfriend and there was no public power supply.
“She lit a candle stick and left it in the house. Unfortunately, the candle burnt out and the house went aflame. The children were burnt to death.”
