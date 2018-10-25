Vote For Buhari So Power Can Return To South-West In 2023 – Fashola

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday, urged the people of South-West to vote for Buhari in the 2019 elections to guarantee a return of power to the region in 2023.
The minister stated this at a special town hall meeting on infrastructure organized by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed led three other ministers including Fashola, Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu to the town hall meeting.
Fashola said besides, the massive investments by the Buhari administration on infrastructure across the country and in the South-West particularly, the region would benefit politically by voting for Buhari.
The minister, who spoke in the Yoruba language said:
“Do you know that power is rotating to the South-West after the completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019? A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the South West in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely.”
On the performance of the Administration, Fashola said that the government had kept its promises to Nigerians in the three key areas of security, fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy.
He said the essence of the town hall meeting was to showcase what the administration had done in three and half years.
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
LET’s TALK!! The Igbos Are Their Own Problem, Why Are They Hating On Peter Obi For VP?
Hello Guys, Good day and hope you all are doing great? Propaganda don start again among the Igbo’s oooooo. Do they really need to do this at
[Music] Ras Ablaze – Overload
Posted by Mcadioh on October 25, 2018 under Music 0 Ras Ablaze drops another club banger titled “Overload”, just after his collaboration with Ice Prince, Produced
[Music] Kizz Daniel Ft. Davido – One Ticket (Snippet)
Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, now “Kizz Daniel” Flyboy Inc General. Kizz Daniel, at last, divulges his hotly anticipated track “One Ticket” which
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Man Utd fined, Mourinho warned by UEFA over late Valencia kick-off
Manchester United have been fined a total of 15,000 euros (£13,200) by UEFA for the late kick-off to their Champions League match against Valencia earlier
Lagos 2019: Ndigbo leaders pledge to deliver votes for APC
By Olasunkanmi Akoni LAGOS—A group comprising of leaders of Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, has constituted a new set of 10 man
FG reinstates commitment to end Apapa gridlock
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday reinstated the Federal Government’s commitment to resolve the gridlock witnessed on Apapa road, which he said “would
Arnold Schwarzenegger rips out lat pulldowns for Lebron James
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Finance: 3M tanks after slashing full-year guidance (MMM)
3M posted third-quarter results that missed on both the top and bottom lines. The company also slashed its full-year guidance, citing impacts from foreign
Drama as mentally-challenged beggar arrested with huge amount of money
- About N200,000 has been found with a mentally-challenged beggar in Anambra - Officials of the state government found the money with the woman when
Post Your Comment below: >>