Vote For Buhari So Power Can Return To South-West In 2023 – Fashola



The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday, urged the people of South-West to vote for Buhari in the 2019 elections to guarantee a return of power to the region in 2023.

The minister stated this at a special town hall meeting on infrastructure organized by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed led three other ministers including Fashola, Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu to the town hall meeting.

Fashola said besides, the massive investments by the Buhari administration on infrastructure across the country and in the South-West particularly, the region would benefit politically by voting for Buhari.

The minister, who spoke in the Yoruba language said:

“Do you know that power is rotating to the South-West after the completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019? A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the South West in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely.”

On the performance of the Administration, Fashola said that the government had kept its promises to Nigerians in the three key areas of security, fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy.

He said the essence of the town hall meeting was to showcase what the administration had done in three and half years.

