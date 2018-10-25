EL CLASICO!!! Barcelona vs Real Madrid To Meet On Sunday @ 4:15pm (Predict & Grab ₦5,000 Now)

The biggest regularly scheduled game in club football is upon us. El Clásico is set for this Sunday as Barcelona will host their eternal rivals Real Madrid.
Both sides have looked far from their invincible selves so far this season, but the Blaugrana have generally done very well even allowing for their four match winless run.
They currently sit top of La Liga, one point ahead of Alavés in second and four points ahead of Los Blancos who are all the way down in eighth – largely because of their five match winless run (in which they scored just once!)
TEAM NEWS
Barcelona
They will be without the injured Messi and Samuel Umtiti, who are both absent long-term. Besides that they will be operating at full-strength.
Real Madrid
They are sweating over the fitness of Marcelo. The Brazilian took a hefty knock in the win over Viktoria Plzen. Dani Carvajal is also injured.
BET TIPS
BTS @1.89
REAL WINNER!!!
See Photo Below Of Happy Naijalodites That Won Money on Naijaloaded Predict.
For all the doubting Thomas(es), Naijaloaded Predicts Is REAL!!!
Click HERE to see list of our most Recent Winners & Past Winners.
HOW TO PREDICT & WIN
NOTE:- Kindly follow the Simple Instruction outlined below when predicting in order not to be disqualified.
1. Naijaloaded Will Only Reward The First 5 Correct Predictors
Do not worry about the many comments, your Prediction might be the number 300 and still be our first correct winner
So, don’t panic cause others commented before you, simply comment but note that we are rewarding those who predict correctly.
2. Drop Your Predictions In This Simple Order
Team names, The Scores and Name of 1 Goal Scorer.
Example:- Chelsea 1 – Arsenal 0 (Hazard)
3. Use Your Full Name When Commenting As It Appears On Your ID Card & Bank Account *Very Important*
Immediately after the match, Winners will be announced on Naijaloaded with details of how to claim your Winnings.
If the Name you used on Naijaloaded is different from that on your ID Card or Bank Account, you won’t be paid.
Example:- Usman Adekunle Chijioke
4. Do Not Reply Anyone’s Comment (Drop Yours Fresh)
Replying already existing Comments/Predictions amounts to automatic disqualification. Your prediction won’t be considered at all.
What To Do:- Do not click on the Reply under any Comments, Always scroll to the the Comment box at the bottom of the site to drop your own Predictions.
5. Do Not Drop Your Bank Account Number While Predicting
Please be advised that dropping your bank account number will lead to automatic disqualification.
6. You Must Follow Naijaloaded On Instagram & Facebook To Be Eligible
Nothing in the World is free.. Right? Well, Naijaloaded Prediction is free but we want something in return also.. Please help us too!
You must follow Naijaloaded on IG and FB to be Eligible else, if you Win and you are not following us, you won’t be rewarded.
Follow Naijaloaded on Instagram HERE and on Facebook HERE
Following us also gives you the chance to be notified when new Predictions/Giveaway posts goes up on Naijaloaded. Don’t dull yourself
.
ABOUT NAIJALOADED PREDICTS
Naijaloaded Predicts is a product created to celebrate & reward Football lovers who use our Platform.
We reward Football lovers weekly predicting matches on our Website and 5 Winners are being rewarded N5,000 each via Bank Transfers when they predict the score correctly.
Don’t dull yourself ???? Predict now & Win!!!
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
LET’s TALK!! The Igbos Are Their Own Problem, Why Are They Hating On Peter Obi For VP?
Hello Guys, Good day and hope you all are doing great? Propaganda don start again among the Igbo’s oooooo. Do they really need to do this at
[Music] Ras Ablaze – Overload
Posted by Mcadioh on October 25, 2018 under Music 0 Ras Ablaze drops another club banger titled “Overload”, just after his collaboration with Ice Prince, Produced
[Music] Kizz Daniel Ft. Davido – One Ticket (Snippet)
Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, now “Kizz Daniel” Flyboy Inc General. Kizz Daniel, at last, divulges his hotly anticipated track “One Ticket” which
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Alaghodaro Summit : Obaseki to showcase social inclusion drive
With less than three weeks to the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has committed to showcasing efforts at social inclusion
Call Fr. Mbaka to order, PDP chieftain tells Enugu Catholic Bishop
By Chinedu AdonuENUGU – CHIEFTAIN of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Chief Chinedu Eya has called on the Catholic Bishop of Enugu
Tunde Idiagbon was a rare example of loyalty- Buhari
“The late Major General Tunde Idiagbon was a very rare example of what loyalty to fatherland and to a superior should be. President Muhammadu Buhari“Tunde was
Real Madrid vs Levante: Madrid set club record for goalless run
Real Madrid vs Levante: Real Madrid set the unwanted record of the longest goal drought in the club’s history on Saturday by surpassing 464 minutes
Elections not do-or-die affair, INEC tells politicians
By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA— Ahead of the February general elections, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has warned politicians against seeing the process as a do-or-die affair,
PHOTOS: Angry Staff 'Detain' Suspended NHIS Boss In His Office
Following the forced entry of the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, into office on Monday, workers have
Post Your Comment below: >>