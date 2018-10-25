Amaechi Reveals What Will Happen If PDP Wins 2019 Election

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has told Nigerians that it would be disasterous if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, returns to power in 2029.

Amaechi said the party was “desperate and hungry for power.’’

He spoke at a Special Town Hall Meeting on Infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture in Ibadan.

The Minister said the PDP, while in power, turned the nation to a “feeding bottle” by abandoning critical infrastructure and “ sucking” the economy for personal gains.

The minister urged Nigerians to resist the PDP by voting for Buhari and ensuring that they guarded their votes during the 2019 general elections.

Amaechi also said that the ruling party was prepared for an open debate with the PDP on the successes recorded, especially on infrastructure development.

“We are ready for the PDP candidate to confront us with what they achieved in 16 years and compare them to what we have done in just three and half years. “We are open for the debate, our achievements on infrastructure are there to showcase,” he said.

The minister disclosed that the government was working hard to ensure the completion of Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project by February 2019. “We are working day and night on this project and we have started laying the tracks from Papalanto. “I want to thank the people and the communities along the rail tracks for their cooperation because they have never given us trouble,” he said.

The minister also said that after completing the Lagos-Ibadan section of the project, the focus would turn to the Lagos-Kano standard gauge.

