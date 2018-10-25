Amaechi Reveals What Will Happen If PDP Wins 2019 Election

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has told Nigerians that it would be disasterous if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, returns to power in 2029.
Amaechi said the party was “desperate and hungry for power.’’
He spoke at a Special Town Hall Meeting on Infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture in Ibadan.
The Minister said the PDP, while in power, turned the nation to a “feeding bottle” by abandoning critical infrastructure and “ sucking” the economy for personal gains.
The minister urged Nigerians to resist the PDP by voting for Buhari and ensuring that they guarded their votes during the 2019 general elections.
Amaechi also said that the ruling party was prepared for an open debate with the PDP on the successes recorded, especially on infrastructure development.
“We are ready for the PDP candidate to confront us with what they achieved in 16 years and compare them to what we have done in just three and half years.
“We are open for the debate, our achievements on infrastructure are there to showcase,” he said.
The minister disclosed that the government was working hard to ensure the completion of Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project by February 2019.
“We are working day and night on this project and we have started laying the tracks from Papalanto.
“I want to thank the people and the communities along the rail tracks for their cooperation because they have never given us trouble,” he said.
The minister also said that after completing the Lagos-Ibadan section of the project, the focus would turn to the Lagos-Kano standard gauge.
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
GOOOOAAAAL!! Welbeck Scores As Arsenal Beat Lisbon 1 – 0 (Watch The Goal)
Posted by OluwaFemi on October 25, 2018 under Sports 2 Danny Welbeck’s late winner gave Arsenal victory over Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, as they retained their
[Goals Highlight] Ruben Loftus-Cheek Scores Incredible HAT-TRICK, Chelsea Beat Bate 3 – 1 (WATCH)
Posted by OluwaFemi on October 25, 2018 under Sports 1 Ruben Loftus-Cheek hit a brilliant hat-trick as Chelsea coasted to victory in a one-sided Europa League
NL PREDICTS!! Southampton vs Newcastle On Saturday @ 3pm (Predict & Win ₦20,000 Worth Of Recharge Cards)
Hello Guys, Hope you all are doing great? We normally don’t do Predictions for “Small Matches” but we sincerely just want to let the cake go round,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Breaking: Fayose granted N50m bail
By Anthony Ogbonna The Justice Mojisola Olatoregun-led Federal High Court in Lagos has, Wednesday, granted the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose N50 million
Man Utd: Saudi Prince set for £4b formal takeover bid
Manchester United are set for a stunning takeover bid as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince prepares a £4billion offer for the club. Prince Mohammed bin SalmanMohammad bin
Uwazurike urges Igbos to shun Nnamdi Kanu’s no election broadcast
The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has urged Igbos to disregard the call for boycott of election by Nnamdi Kanu
Former Chelsea manager emerges top candidate for Real Madrid managerial job
- Spanish League giants Real Madrid are plotting to hire Antonio Conte as Lopetegui's replacement- Los Blancos have been struggling since the start of this
Biafra: Group dares IPOB leader, Kanu to step foot in Nigeria
…Says election will hold in South-East The South- East Renewal Group (SERG) has, in reaction to the position of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People
Finance: The record-high Mega Millions jackpot is worth $1 billion — here are 3 things you should do if you win
The Mega Millions jackpot is at a record high ahead of Friday night's drawing: $1 billion, with a cash payout of approximately $565 million.
Post Your Comment below: >>