NL PREDICTS!! Southampton vs Newcastle On Saturday @ 3pm (Predict & Win ₦20,000 Worth Of Recharge Cards)

Hello Guys,

Hope you all are doing great?

We normally don’t do Predictions for “Small Matches” but we sincerely just want to let the cake go round, as such, Predict this Match between Southampton vs Newcastle and Win Airtime now!!! ITS THAT EASY….

10 Lucky people that predict correctly will win N2,000 Airtime each.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

1. You must Follow us on Instagram @Naijaloadedcomng or Click HERE

2. Drop your Prediction on this post e.g Southampton 3 – 0 Newcastle

3. Always use your Instagram handle as your name when commenting on Naijaloaded.

WINNERS ANNOUNCEMENT

1. Winners who are already following Naijaloaded Instagram Account will be announced on the Naijaloaded website.

2. We will contact all Winners via Instagram DM to tell us their Airtime Network they want and it will be sent to them accordingly.

What are you waiting for?

Drop your Predictions now!!!

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Want to win huge amount of Money?

Go to our Sport Category HERE and look for the big matches predictions post to participate and Win something reasonable now..

No dull yourself oooo ????????

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on