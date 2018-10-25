[Goals Highlight] Ruben Loftus-Cheek Scores Incredible HAT-TRICK, Chelsea Beat Bate 3 – 1 (WATCH)

Posted by OluwaFemi on October 25, 2018 under Sports 1
Ruben Loftus-Cheek hit a brilliant hat-trick as Chelsea coasted to victory in a one-sided Europa League game against Belarusian champions Bate Borisov.
The Blues, inspired by their England midfielder, were far too strong for their opponents, stretching their lead at the top of Group L to six points with three games to play.
Loftus-Cheek swept Maurizio Sarri’s side ahead with just one minute and 42 seconds on the clock after being picked out by Davide Zappacosta’s low cross.
The 22-year-old doubled the lead with a side-foot volley from Willian’s corner and sealed his first competitive hat-trick with a sumptuous 20-yard finish before Aleksei Rios scored a consolation.
