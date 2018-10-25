GOOOOAAAAL!! Welbeck Scores As Arsenal Beat Lisbon 1 – 0 (Watch The Goal)

Posted by OluwaFemi on October 25, 2018 under Sports 2

Danny Welbeck’s late winner gave Arsenal victory over Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, as they retained their place at the top of Europa League Group E.

The striker pounced on a Sebastian Coates error and slotted a shot through the keeper’s legs after 77 minutes.

Earlier in the second half, Welbeck had a headed goal ruled out after he was judged to have fouled the defender in the build-up.

Arsenal have now extended their winning run to 11 games in all competitions.

You Can Watch The Goal Below:

[embedded content]

