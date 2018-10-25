Posted by OluwaFemi on October 25, 2018 under Sports 2
Danny Welbeck’s late winner gave Arsenal victory over Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, as they retained their place at the top of Europa League Group E.
The striker pounced on a Sebastian Coates error and slotted a shot through the keeper’s legs after 77 minutes.
Earlier in the second half, Welbeck had a headed goal ruled out after he was judged to have fouled the defender in the build-up.
Arsenal have now extended their winning run to 11 games in all competitions.
You Can Watch The Goal Below:
[embedded content]
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
GOOOOAAAAL!! Welbeck Scores As Arsenal Beat Lisbon 1 – 0 (Watch The Goal)
Posted by OluwaFemi on October 25, 2018 under Sports 2 Danny Welbeck’s late winner gave Arsenal victory over Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, as they retained their
[Goals Highlight] Ruben Loftus-Cheek Scores Incredible HAT-TRICK, Chelsea Beat Bate 3 – 1 (WATCH)
Posted by OluwaFemi on October 25, 2018 under Sports 1 Ruben Loftus-Cheek hit a brilliant hat-trick as Chelsea coasted to victory in a one-sided Europa League
NL PREDICTS!! Southampton vs Newcastle On Saturday @ 3pm (Predict & Win ₦20,000 Worth Of Recharge Cards)
Hello Guys, Hope you all are doing great? We normally don’t do Predictions for “Small Matches” but we sincerely just want to let the cake go round,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Why Manchester United failed to sign Ronaldo from Real Madrid
- Manchester United were interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo for a second spell- The Portuguese ace was whisked away by Juventus from Real Madrid this
Group blows hot over Atiku's nomination of Obi as running mate, vows to work against him in 2019
- A forum in the northern part of Nigeria has threatened to work against the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate Atiku Abubakar in the
19-year-old Nigerian female blogger buys 2 cars for her parents (photos, video)
- A 19-year-old lady recently revealed on social media how she got two cars fro her parents- According to her post, the self-acclaimed blogger thanked
Zenith bank splashes N24.6m on women basketball league
Zenith Bank Plc on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 unveiled a N24.6m sponsorship package for the Women Basketball Premier League sponsored by the bank.Speaking at the
Nigeria is 7th largest integrated market in the world – US Ambassador
Ilorin – The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr William Symington, says that Nigeria is the seventh largest integrated market in the world, with more
Breaking: Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Google said Thursday it fired 48 employees in the past two years, including 13 “senior” executives, as a result of sexual harassment allegations, citing “an
Post Your Comment below: >>