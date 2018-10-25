Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

GOOOOAAAAL!! Welbeck Scores As Arsenal Beat Lisbon 1 – 0 (Watch The Goal)



Posted by OluwaFemi on October 25, 2018

Danny Welbeck’s late winner gave Arsenal victory over Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, as they retained their place at the top of Europa League Group E.

The striker pounced on a Sebastian Coates error and slotted a shot through the keeper’s legs after 77 minutes.

Earlier in the second half, Welbeck had a headed goal ruled out after he was judged to have fouled the defender in the build-up.

Arsenal have now extended their winning run to 11 games in all competitions.

You Can Watch The Goal Below:

[embedded content]

GOOOOAAAAL!! Welbeck Scores As Arsenal Beat Lisbon 1 – 0 (Watch The Goal)

