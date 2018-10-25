Let’s Play!! Name One Thing You Did While Growing As A Child That The Kids Of These Days Don’t Do?

Hey Guys,
Guess what? It’s Friday guys. Lets do some playful, intimate, and memorable throwbacks.
I can remember vividly while growing up there were some basic play, games and funny times I had with my peers then. Back then we do some sort of brain teasing games that are really helpful to us these days.
Some of the games were police and thief, baba suwe, tinko tinko, rhymes, drama, and so much more. While growing up, I discovered the best way to get attention or get some sexual sensations from a woman is to get her involved in a mummy and daddy drama ????.
Open kolo, tire rolling were also game. Who can remember waiting for ram horns to be available on Sallah days so you can insert a strong wood in it for a horn competition? ???????? Those were memorable things that can not be forgotten.
Well, as my mum says “every generation has their Time and their addictions“. I remember back then when schools end of the year party was like carnivals. You always pray that school should not host their end of the year party the same day your school is hosting theirs.
These days, everything is changed. Children of nowadays don’t know their mate again sef ????. The social media trends have taken everything off. All I can find interesting in this generation if they get freedom to do things at earlier stages. Nothing more.
So guys ????????
Name one Thing You Did While Growing As A Child That The Kids Of These Days Don’t Do?
Let’s hear from you all
Drop your comments
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
SO SAD! Woman Loses Her 2 Kids In Fire Outbreak After Sneaking Out To Meet Boyfriend In Calabar
In what will come across as a really shocking development, a woman has been said to have lost her kids in an unfortunate fire incident. It
[Music] Lol Ft. Zamorra – This Year
Posted by OG DEJI on October 26, 2018 under Music 3 Lol is an indigenous rapper and a graduate of Ekiti state University. He made his
[Video] Dwill – Kokonut
Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Video 0 Silence is Golden Entertainment release a very creative highlife/Pop Sound for her frontline artiste Dwill
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Breaking: Abductors of Kaduna monarch releases wife
- The wife of the Adara of Kachia local government area in Kaduna has been released by her abductorsVictoria Galadima was released on Sunday, October
Cristiano Ronaldo meets up with Ferguson in Manchester after Champions League clash
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo met with his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Manchester after a Champions League encounter.Ronaldo was in action for all 90
AUDIO: I’ve Returned Full-Time And I’ll Bring Hell With Me, Says Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says he has "returned full-time" and will "bring hell". Kanu resurfaced in a video praying
2019: I need your prayers and support - Obi tells south east leaders
- Peter Obi has visited leaders of the party in the south east to seek support for his nomination- Obi is the vice presidential candidate
Video clip: Kano state Assembly Investigative committee summons Daily Nigerian editor
- The Kano state House of Assembly has constituted a 7-man committee to investigate the authenticity of the video recording of alleged bribing taking by
Cartel sabotaging River Niger dredging, development of inland waterways – Dogara
Efforts by successive administrations to implement the national transport master plan that will see to the dredging of Nigeria’s inland water ways could not be
Post Your Comment below: >>