LEARN! Drop Any Abbreviation You Don’t Know The Meaning, Let Someone Else Help You With It

Hello Guys,

We all know what Abbreviation means, right? If you don’t know, you sincerely need to be flogged with 13 mouths Koboko ????????

Undoubtedly, 70% of Nigerians use abbreviation during chat especially when having a conversation with an elite, it’s very common in our society and it very easy to use when having a conversation.

The fact is that no matter how good you are, if you see some Abbreviations, you become lost and confused.. I lie?

Now, we are here to learn on Naijaloaded today ????

Drop Any Abbreviation You Don’t Know The Meaning & Someone Will Help You Out

Don’t be shy! Nobody sabi everything finish for this life.

Drop your comments.

For Me (Makinde)

This useless Abbreviation “PENGASSAN” won spoil my life. Since when I dey Secondary school na him I don dey find the meaning ????

Somebody should please help me out too.

Thanks.

