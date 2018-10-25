[Mixtape] Naijaloaded Ft. DJ OP Dot – Fever #PepperStew Mix

Posted by Mcadioh on October 26, 2018 under Mixtape 0
Stew Season!!! Naijaloaded in collaboration with DJ OP Dot bring to you this hot mix that contains loads of latest jamming song tagged “Pepper Stew Mix”
Tracks List
1. Intro – Naijaloaded Ft. DJ OP Dot
2. Wizkid – Fever
3. Tiwa Savage ft. Duncan Mighty – Lova Lova
4. Davolee – Way
5. Tekno – Jogodo
6. L.A.X – Gbefun
7. Olamide – Motigbana
8. Junior Boy – My Vibe
9. Victor AD – Wetin You Gain
10. Leke Lee Ft Otega & Playboy – Bad Vibe
11. Demmie Vee Ft. Kizz Daniel – You Go Wait
12. 2Baba ft Peruzzi – Amaka
13. Tiwa Savage Ft. Wizkid & Spellz – Malo
14. DJ Cuppy Ft. L.A.X – Currency
15. WizKid – Master Groove
16. DJ Spinall Ft. Davido – Your DJ
17. Mystro x Wizkid – Immediately
18. Tiwa Savage – Tiwa’s Vibe
19. Barry Jhay – Aiye
20. DJ Consequence Ft. Tiwa Savage & Mystro – Do Like This
21. L.A.X Ft. Yemi Alade – Bad
22. Terri – Bia
23. Dj Spinall x Kizz Daniel – Baba
24. SkiiBii Ft. Reekado-Banks – Sensima
25. DJ Consequence ft. Wande-Coal – Vanessa Baby
26. Lyta – Selfmade
27. Mystro x Tiwa Savage – Gawu
28. Mayorkun – Posh
29. T Classic Ft Mayorkun – Fall In Love
30. Zamorra – Importanter
31. Zlatan – Zanku (Legwork)
32. Ice K Artquake Ft. Duncan Mighty – Emmedately
33. Oritse Femi – Jaiye
34. DJ Enimoney ft. Slimcase x Reminisce & Tiwa Savage – Diet
35. DJ OP Dot – MaDASI (Shaku Virus)
36. Chinko Ekun Ft Lil Kesh & Zlatan – Able God
37. Dj Kaywise x Olamide – See Mary See Jesus
38. DJ OP Dot Ft. Seriki & Gkinz – Kaasa! 2.0 (Shaku Shaku Level)
39. Idowest Ft. Davido – Ji Masun
40. Reminisce – Burushaga
41. Outro – Naijaloaded Ft. DJ OP Dot
Listen & Download “Naijaloaded Ft. DJ OP Dot – Fever #PepperStew Mix” below:-
