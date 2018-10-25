[Mixtape] Naijaloaded Ft. DJ OP Dot – Fever #PepperStew Mix

Posted by Mcadioh on October 26, 2018 under Mixtape 0

Stew Season!!! Naijaloaded in collaboration with DJ OP Dot bring to you this hot mix that contains loads of latest jamming song tagged “Pepper Stew Mix”

Tracks List

1. Intro – Naijaloaded Ft. DJ OP Dot

2. Wizkid – Fever

3. Tiwa Savage ft. Duncan Mighty – Lova Lova

4. Davolee – Way

5. Tekno – Jogodo

6. L.A.X – Gbefun

7. Olamide – Motigbana

8. Junior Boy – My Vibe

9. Victor AD – Wetin You Gain

10. Leke Lee Ft Otega & Playboy – Bad Vibe

11. Demmie Vee Ft. Kizz Daniel – You Go Wait

12. 2Baba ft Peruzzi – Amaka

13. Tiwa Savage Ft. Wizkid & Spellz – Malo

14. DJ Cuppy Ft. L.A.X – Currency

15. WizKid – Master Groove

16. DJ Spinall Ft. Davido – Your DJ

17. Mystro x Wizkid – Immediately

18. Tiwa Savage – Tiwa’s Vibe

19. Barry Jhay – Aiye

20. DJ Consequence Ft. Tiwa Savage & Mystro – Do Like This

21. L.A.X Ft. Yemi Alade – Bad

22. Terri – Bia

23. Dj Spinall x Kizz Daniel – Baba

24. SkiiBii Ft. Reekado-Banks – Sensima

25. DJ Consequence ft. Wande-Coal – Vanessa Baby

26. Lyta – Selfmade

27. Mystro x Tiwa Savage – Gawu

28. Mayorkun – Posh

29. T Classic Ft Mayorkun – Fall In Love

30. Zamorra – Importanter

31. Zlatan – Zanku (Legwork)

32. Ice K Artquake Ft. Duncan Mighty – Emmedately

33. Oritse Femi – Jaiye

34. DJ Enimoney ft. Slimcase x Reminisce & Tiwa Savage – Diet

35. DJ OP Dot – MaDASI (Shaku Virus)

36. Chinko Ekun Ft Lil Kesh & Zlatan – Able God

37. Dj Kaywise x Olamide – See Mary See Jesus

38. DJ OP Dot Ft. Seriki & Gkinz – Kaasa! 2.0 (Shaku Shaku Level)

39. Idowest Ft. Davido – Ji Masun

40. Reminisce – Burushaga

41. Outro – Naijaloaded Ft. DJ OP Dot

Listen & Download “Naijaloaded Ft. DJ OP Dot – Fever #PepperStew Mix” below:-

DOWNLOAD MIXTAPE

What do you think about this Mixtape?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on