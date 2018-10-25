Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

[Mixtape] Naijaloaded Ft. DJ OP Dot – Fever #PepperStew Mix



Posted by Mcadioh on October 26, 2018

Stew Season!!! Naijaloaded in collaboration with DJ OP Dot bring to you this hot mix that contains loads of latest jamming song tagged “Pepper Stew Mix

Tracks List
1. Intro – Naijaloaded Ft. DJ OP Dot
2. Wizkid – Fever
3. Tiwa Savage ft. Duncan Mighty – Lova Lova
4. Davolee – Way
5. Tekno – Jogodo
6. L.A.X – Gbefun
7. Olamide – Motigbana
8. Junior Boy – My Vibe
9. Victor AD – Wetin You Gain
10. Leke Lee Ft Otega & Playboy – Bad Vibe
11. Demmie Vee Ft. Kizz Daniel – You Go Wait
12. 2Baba ft Peruzzi – Amaka
13. Tiwa Savage Ft. Wizkid & Spellz – Malo
14. DJ Cuppy Ft. L.A.X – Currency
15. WizKid – Master Groove
16. DJ Spinall Ft. Davido – Your DJ
17. Mystro x Wizkid – Immediately
18. Tiwa Savage – Tiwa’s Vibe
19. Barry Jhay – Aiye
20. DJ Consequence Ft. Tiwa Savage & Mystro – Do Like This
21. L.A.X Ft. Yemi Alade – Bad
22. Terri – Bia
23. Dj Spinall x Kizz Daniel – Baba
24. SkiiBii Ft. Reekado-Banks – Sensima
25. DJ Consequence ft. Wande-Coal – Vanessa Baby
26. Lyta – Selfmade
27. Mystro x Tiwa Savage – Gawu
28. Mayorkun – Posh
29. T Classic Ft Mayorkun – Fall In Love
30. Zamorra – Importanter
31. Zlatan – Zanku (Legwork)
32. Ice K Artquake Ft. Duncan Mighty – Emmedately
33. Oritse Femi – Jaiye
34. DJ Enimoney ft. Slimcase x Reminisce & Tiwa Savage – Diet
35. DJ OP Dot – MaDASI (Shaku Virus)
36. Chinko Ekun Ft Lil Kesh & Zlatan – Able God
37. Dj Kaywise x Olamide – See Mary See Jesus
38. DJ OP Dot Ft. Seriki & Gkinz – Kaasa! 2.0 (Shaku Shaku Level)
39. Idowest Ft. Davido – Ji Masun
40. Reminisce – Burushaga
41. Outro – Naijaloaded Ft. DJ OP Dot

Listen & Download "Naijaloaded Ft. DJ OP Dot – Fever #PepperStew Mix" below:-

DOWNLOAD MIXTAPE

What do you think about this Mixtape?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Most Watched Movies

