[Music] OJQ – Nowo Nowo

Posted by OG DEJI on October 26, 2018 under Music 0
Nigeria, Lagos born artiste Ojekunle Quadri popularly known as OJQ (Osha) is an indigenous talented hip hop artise , currently signed under Outrage Music.
He graduated from Osun state University, where he won multiple awards as best artist.
His first hit of the year was Filèbé now dropping another Banger Nowo Nowo for the Money Spender the amazing single is gonna be a hit from now to years to come was produced by Dollarsyno and mixed masterd by Indomix.
Listen & Download “OJQ – Nowo Nowo” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
What do you think about this song?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
.
.TRENDING SONGS THIS WEEK
.» YBNL Mafia Ft. Picazo, Yomi Blaze, Davolee, Limerick – Juju, Guns & Roses
» Davolee – Way
» Picazo – Macaroni
» Wizkid – Fever
» Phyno Ft. Tekno – Iwa
???? Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE
???? Download Fuji Music HERE
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
SO SAD! Woman Loses Her 2 Kids In Fire Outbreak After Sneaking Out To Meet Boyfriend In Calabar
In what will come across as a really shocking development, a woman has been said to have lost her kids in an unfortunate fire incident. It
[Music] Lol Ft. Zamorra – This Year
Posted by OG DEJI on October 26, 2018 under Music 3 Lol is an indigenous rapper and a graduate of Ekiti state University. He made his
[Video] Dwill – Kokonut
Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Video 0 Silence is Golden Entertainment release a very creative highlife/Pop Sound for her frontline artiste Dwill
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Human suffering and the sacrifices of righteousness
By Femi Aribisala What does it profit a man if he never suffers, never goes through tribulation, never has to endure affliction, but at the end
DSS denies aiding Kanu’s escape
Abuja – The Department of State Services ( DSS), has denied that five of its personnel aided Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People
7 thing you should really know about having sex in water
Underwater sex sounds pretty epic, right? I mean, there are so many hot, iconic movie scenes that involve sex in water, so…But yeah, water sex
Stop speaking evil of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari urges Nigerians
…as Cleric admonishes Nigerians to emulate First Lady’s patrotism By Johnbosco AgbakwuruWife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians not to be
Enugu Rangers win first Nigerian Cup since 1983
Enugu Rangers staged a thrilling comeback from three goals down to beat Kano Pillars on penalties and win their first Nigerian Cup since 1983 on
Checkout what Mourinho told Manchester United players while trailing Chelsea at half time
- Manchester United drew 2-2 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in EPL tie- Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley scored a goal apiece for the home
Post Your Comment below: >>