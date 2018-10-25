[Video] Dwill – Kokonut

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Video 0
Silence is Golden Entertainment release a very creative highlife/Pop Sound for her frontline artiste Dwill titled “Kokonut” off the #DWillsEP.
Kokonut was produced by Spellz & video was directed by Director Q. Enjoy!!
[embedded content]
