[Video] Dwill – Kokonut

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Video 0

Silence is Golden Entertainment release a very creative highlife/Pop Sound for her frontline artiste Dwill titled “Kokonut” off the #DWillsEP.

Kokonut was produced by Spellz & video was directed by Director Q. Enjoy!!

Connect with DWill on Social media @dwillbaba

Watch & Download “Dwill – Kokonut” Video below:-

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

What do you think about this Video?

Drop your comments

.

. TRENDING VIDEOS THIS WEEK

. » Lyta – Self Made



» Burna Boy – Gbona



» Dotman x DJ Tunez – Pepesu



» Kcee Ft. Wizkid – Psycho



» Rudeboy Ft. Patoranking – Together



???? Want More Hot Nigerian Music Videos? Click HERE

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on