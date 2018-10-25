Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

[Video] Dwill – Kokonut



Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018

Silence is Golden Entertainment release a very creative highlife/Pop Sound for her frontline artiste Dwill titled “Kokonut” off the #DWillsEP.

Kokonut was produced by Spellz & video was directed by Director Q. Enjoy!!

Connect with DWill on Social media @dwillbaba

Watch & Download “Dwill – Kokonut” Video below:-

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

