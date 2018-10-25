In what will come across as a really shocking development, a woman has been said to have lost her kids in an unfortunate fire incident.
It has been reported that a horrific fire tragedy which happened at a residential building in Cross River state, has claimed the lives of twin brothers.
Local reports show that the very sad incident occurred on Sunday.
It was gathered that the fire outbreak occurred after the mother of twins, simply identified as Mrs. Offiong, a single mother, allegedly sneaked out of the house by 1:00am to meet her boyfriend last Sunday at the Njahasang area in Calabar Municipal local government area of the state.
The twins, aged 5 were burnt by a fire which resulted from an over burnt candle stick while asleep inside their house when their mother went out to meet her lover.
According to Calabar Reporters, an eyewitness who narrated the story said;
“The woman had been leaving her house every night to visit her boyfriend and there was no public power supply.
“She lit a candle stick and left it in the house. Unfortunately, the candle burnt out and the house went aflame. The children were burnt to death.”
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
SO SAD! Woman Loses Her 2 Kids In Fire Outbreak After Sneaking Out To Meet Boyfriend In Calabar
In what will come across as a really shocking development, a woman has been said to have lost her kids in an unfortunate fire incident. It
[Music] Lol Ft. Zamorra – This Year
Posted by OG DEJI on October 26, 2018 under Music 3 Lol is an indigenous rapper and a graduate of Ekiti state University. He made his
[Video] Dwill – Kokonut
Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Video 0 Silence is Golden Entertainment release a very creative highlife/Pop Sound for her frontline artiste Dwill
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
What will happen to APC if Oshiomhole survives as national chairman - Reuben Abati
Editor's note: Reuben Abati, an aide to a former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan writes on the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).He
Jonathan invites President Buhari, Obasanjo, Atiku to his book launch
- Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, is set to launch his own book- The book titled ‘My Transition Hours’ will be launched on Tuesday, November
Missing General Alkali: Police declare 8 masterminds wanted including Dura Village head
By: Kingsley OmonobiAbuja – The Plateau State Police Command has declared eight persons wanted in connection with the missing Major General Idris Alkali, the retired
'DIRTY PRIMARIES': How APC Candidates 'Paid Up To N50m' For Last-Minute Tickets
More facts have emerged on how the names of governorship and National Assembly candidates seeking to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress
Premier League manager blows hot, says his team doesn't deserve to be in the Champions League
- Spurs risk crashing out of the this year's Champions League tourney after draw against PSV- The EPL side conceded a late minute strike to
Post Your Comment below: >>