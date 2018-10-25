US-based Nigerian cybersecurity expert, Atawa-Akpodiete to address PMI Nigeria

By Etop Ekanem
A US-based Nigerian ICT expert, Dr. Alex Atawa-Akpodiete, will arrive the country this weekend to deliver a paper at Project Management Institute, PMI, Nigeria.
Explosion averted as petrol tanker, truck collide in Lagos
Atawa-Akpodiete, who will deliver the keynote address on “Technology, Innovation and the future of Project Management,” is the owner of Atawa Technologies, which is part of Atawa Group LLC, with branches in Nigeria, US & Trinidad.
Breaking: Ethiopian President tenders resignation letter
PMI Nigeria Conference 2018, which is themed: “Innovate, Motivate, Integrate, is scheduled for Thursday, November 1, 2018 at VCP Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Atawa-Akpodiete will be meeting with key stakeholders and some ministers on a public-private partnership that will lead to his company, Atawa Group, training over 36,000 Nigerians in various ICT/IT areas and getting them industry certification so they can work in Nigeria or overseas.
He confirmed this in a telephone interview, specifying that the plans were to train 1,000 individuals in each of the 36 states of the federation.
According to him, “there is no reason Nigeria cannot be the ICT/IT capitol of the world, or emulate what countries like China and India have done.” Nigerians are very intelligent and just need the opportunity. We will bring in various training materials, platforms and learning management systems (LMS) to deliver state-of-the-art training.”
Related Articles
Let’s Play!! Name One Thing You Did While Growing As A Child That The Kids Of These Days Don’t Do?
Hey Guys, Guess what? It’s Friday guys. Lets do some playful, intimate, and memorable throwbacks. I can remember vividly while growing up there were some basic play,
Let’s Talk:- Is Soco The Biggest Song We’ve Heard So Far This Year?
With 2017 being a torrid year devoid of local hits from the Starboy team except for Manya that took a long time till the festivities
Foundation doles out scholarship, grants to students, women
The fourth in the series of the Lateefah Moyosore Durosinmi (LMD) Foundation award of scholarship to students and grants to women in small business held
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
The new Olori wasn’t stepping on blood, but on cam wood – Ooni of Ife clarifies the viral photo of his new bride stepping blood
The palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has responded to claims that his new wife, Olori Prophetess Naomi stepped on blood as
Sola Sobowale, Adesua Etomi, Falz attend King of Boys premiere
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Meet Arsenal star Mesut Ozil's stunning fiancee Amine Gulse
- Ozil and Gulse have been dating since for the past four years - The 25-year-old won the 2014 Miss Turkey beauty pageant- The duo
LandLagos set to reverse the high pricing of property in Lagos
At LandLagos, We believe that every working Nigerian with a steady income should own a property but with the unfair prices of land, this has
Employee-led sustainability initiatives encourage community engagement — Dangote
Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) sustainability teams from Obajana, Ibese and Gboko Cement plants have embarked on social investment programmes directed towards health care, education, and
Dockworker tells court he didn’t kill his wife
By Abdulwahab Abdulah A dockworker, Lekan Shonde, accused of killing her banker wife, Ronke at their Egbeda home, yesterday told an Ikeja High Court that he did
Post Your Comment below: >>