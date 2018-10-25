Foundation doles out scholarship, grants to students, women

The fourth in the series of the Lateefah Moyosore Durosinmi (LMD) Foundation award of scholarship to students and grants to women in small business held yesterday at Obafemi Awolowo University Central Mosque, Ile -Ife.
The Foundation Secretary, Dr Sururah Bello said over 40 students and women benefited from the foundation award this year with scholarships to 28 students of both primary and secondary schools.
She said that four students were selected from each of the six South West states and additional four from Ife Central local government while a total of 14 grants and interest free loan were given to two women each from the South West states and additional two to Ife Central Local government.
Atiku will give SGF slot to South-West as South-East gets VP – Daniel
At the event, a lecture entitled: “Educate a child, Empower the Ummah” was delivered by a renowned Educationist, Alhaja Simbiat Aderinko with Alhaji Fatai Kolawole, Permanent Secretary and Osun SUBEB Executive Secretary as Chairman of the occasion.
It will be recalled that the first in the series of the Foundation activities started in 2011 as a project for indigent pupils in public primary and secondary schools in South West Nigeria.
The second in the series was grant to women in small business while the third ceremony combined both the scholarship and empowerment of women.
Since the inauguration the Foundation in 2007 when the promoter, Dr Mrs. Lateefah Moyosore Durosinmi clocked 50 years, the Foundation had been contributing to knowledge through book publication on women and involved in activities to assist the girl child and uplift the status of women in the society.
Related Articles
Let’s Play!! Name One Thing You Did While Growing As A Child That The Kids Of These Days Don’t Do?
Hey Guys, Guess what? It’s Friday guys. Lets do some playful, intimate, and memorable throwbacks. I can remember vividly while growing up there were some basic play,
Let’s Talk:- Is Soco The Biggest Song We’ve Heard So Far This Year?
With 2017 being a torrid year devoid of local hits from the Starboy team except for Manya that took a long time till the festivities
Foundation doles out scholarship, grants to students, women
The fourth in the series of the Lateefah Moyosore Durosinmi (LMD) Foundation award of scholarship to students and grants to women in small business held
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
We'll put pressure on President Buhari to sign PIGB bill - Saraki
- Dr Bukola Saraki is optimistic that the National Assembly will get presidential assent on the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB)- The Senate President said
President Buhari sends special envoy to Mali to interface in political situation
Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari, as Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has sent a Special Envoy to Mali to interface in
2019: Ebonyi APC chieftain dumps party, picks SDP governorship ticket
- The crisis in the ruling APC seems to be festering as the days go by- The party keeps losing its key chieftains to opposition
Explosions rock polling centres
Dozens of casualties have been recorded in multiple explosions that rocked polling centres across Kabul on Saturday. The explosions occurred amid growing anger among voters as
APC Ogun crisis: Oshiomole colluding with cabal in Lagos - Amosun raises allegation
- Governor Ibikunle Amosun insisted there was no primary election in Ogun state- The Ogun governor accused the party chairman of engaging in fraud- He
Oil thieves cause of pipeline fire incident in Abia – NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday said the fire incident that happened on System 2E pipeline network in Umuaduru and Umuimo communities in Abia
Post Your Comment below: >>