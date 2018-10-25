Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Foundation doles out scholarship, grants to students, women



The fourth in the series of the Lateefah Moyosore Durosinmi (LMD) Foundation award of scholarship to students and grants to women in small business held yesterday at Obafemi Awolowo University Central Mosque, Ile -Ife.

The Foundation Secretary, Dr Sururah Bello said over 40 students and women benefited from the foundation award this year with scholarships to 28 students of both primary and secondary schools.

She said that four students were selected from each of the six South West states and additional four from Ife Central local government while a total of 14 grants and interest free loan were given to two women each from the South West states and additional two to Ife Central Local government.

At the event, a lecture entitled: “Educate a child, Empower the Ummah” was delivered by a renowned Educationist, Alhaja Simbiat Aderinko with Alhaji Fatai Kolawole, Permanent Secretary and Osun SUBEB Executive Secretary as Chairman of the occasion.

It will be recalled that the first in the series of the Foundation activities started in 2011 as a project for indigent pupils in public primary and secondary schools in South West Nigeria.

The second in the series was grant to women in small business while the third ceremony combined both the scholarship and empowerment of women.

Since the inauguration the Foundation in 2007 when the promoter, Dr Mrs. Lateefah Moyosore Durosinmi clocked 50 years, the Foundation had been contributing to knowledge through book publication on women and involved in activities to assist the girl child and uplift the status of women in the society.

Most Watched Movies

