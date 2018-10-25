Let’s Play!! Name One Thing You Did While Growing As A Child That The Kids Of These Days Don’t Do?

Hey Guys,

Guess what? It’s Friday guys. Lets do some playful, intimate, and memorable throwbacks.

I can remember vividly while growing up there were some basic play, games and funny times I had with my peers then. Back then we do some sort of brain teasing games that are really helpful to us these days.

Some of the games were police and thief, baba suwe, tinko tinko, rhymes, drama, and so much more. While growing up, I discovered the best way to get attention or get some sexual sensations from a woman is to get her involved in a mummy and daddy drama ????.

Open kolo, tire rolling were also game. Who can remember waiting for ram horns to be available on Sallah days so you can insert a strong wood in it for a horn competition? ???????? Those were memorable things that can not be forgotten.

Well, as my mum says “every generation has their Time and their addictions“. I remember back then when schools end of the year party was like carnivals. You always pray that school should not host their end of the year party the same day your school is hosting theirs.

These days, everything is changed. Children of nowadays don’t know their mate again sef ????. The social media trends have taken everything off. All I can find interesting in this generation if they get freedom to do things at earlier stages. Nothing more.

So guys ????????

Name one Thing You Did While Growing As A Child That The Kids Of These Days Don’t Do?

Let’s hear from you all

Drop your comments

