Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

[A Must Read] If Your Mum Has Never Called You To Do This For Her – She’s Not Your Mum



Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Talk Zone 0

Hello Guys,

Good day and hope you all are doing great?

Nigerian mums are the Real MVPs any day any time. They deserve all the Accolades I swear.

Sincerely speaking, if your Mum has never called you to do this for her, you should be worried by now and need to act fast ????

Just go into her room, lock the door, prostrate or kneel down and beg her to show you your Biological mum because she’s definitely not your real mum.

See this:-

So Guys, If Your Mum Never Called You For this, She’s Not Your Mum ????????

Oya, share your Experience here ooooo.

Let’s hear from you all.

Drop your comments.

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 25/10/2018 23:17:00 Who Remember This Old Wizkid Freestyle? – No Matter What, You Will Love It (Watch)

Who Remember This Old Wizkid Freestyle? – No Matter What, You Will Love It (Watch)

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Entertainment 2 It’s been long time coming.. E don tey! Wizkid broke the Internet about 5 years ago

0 Top News 25/10/2018 23:38:00 SHOCKING!! Watch This Video Of A Young Man Undergoing Cult Initiation In Lagos

SHOCKING!! Watch This Video Of A Young Man Undergoing Cult Initiation In Lagos

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Naija News 0 What is the World turning into? A Young boy was captured during an Cult initiation

0 Top News 25/10/2018 23:51:00 [A Must Read] If Your Mum Has Never Called You To Do This For Her – She’s Not Your Mum

[A Must Read] If Your Mum Has Never Called You To Do This For Her – She’s Not Your Mum

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Talk Zone 0 Hello Guys, Good day and hope you all are doing great? Nigerian mums are the Real

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 21:45:00 Imo stakeholders assured support for Ekwerike’s guber bid

Imo stakeholders assured support for Ekwerike’s guber bid

By Chioma Gabriel AS the 2019 general elections draws closer, Imo State stakeholders comprising  of leaders, women groups, youths groups, professionals, academia’s at home and in

0 News 22/10/2018 07:25:00 2019: Atiku’s SGF promise good for South-West — Ogunlewe

2019: Atiku’s SGF promise good for South-West — Ogunlewe

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Adeseye Ogunlewe, on Monday commended the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for promising to give

0 News 22/10/2018 14:32:00 Amosun acusses Oshiomhole ,Tinubu, Osoba of concocting fake result of party primaries in Ogun

Amosun acusses Oshiomhole ,Tinubu, Osoba of concocting fake result of party primaries in Ogun

By Daud OlatunjiABEOKUTA-Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun on Monday accused the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams

0 News 23/10/2018 11:34:00 Garba Shehu Defends NHIS ES Yusuf Usman, Says Suspension ‘Ethnicised And Politicised’

Garba Shehu Defends NHIS ES Yusuf Usman, Says Suspension ‘Ethnicised And Politicised’

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, says the indefitie suspension of Yusuf Usman as Executive Secretary of the National

0 News 22/10/2018 02:21:00 Osun election: Omisore denies negotiating for political office with APC

Osun election: Omisore denies negotiating for political office with APC

- Senator Iyiola Omisore has clarified the rumours going round over his inability to get an APC senatorial ticket- Omisore was said to have negotiated

0 News 20/10/2018 14:37:00 We’re studying facts related to defection of Shehu Sani – APC

We’re studying facts related to defection of Shehu Sani – APC

By Omeiza Ajayi, with agencey reportABUJA  – The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC at the weekend said it has learned of

Most Watched Movies

cron