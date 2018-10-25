Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Talk Zone 0
Hello Guys,
Good day and hope you all are doing great?
Nigerian mums are the Real MVPs any day any time. They deserve all the Accolades I swear.
Sincerely speaking, if your Mum has never called you to do this for her, you should be worried by now and need to act fast ????
Just go into her room, lock the door, prostrate or kneel down and beg her to show you your Biological mum because she’s definitely not your real mum.
See this:-
So Guys, If Your Mum Never Called You For this, She’s Not Your Mum ????????
Oya, share your Experience here ooooo.
Let’s hear from you all.
Drop your comments.
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Who Remember This Old Wizkid Freestyle? – No Matter What, You Will Love It (Watch)
Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Entertainment 2 It’s been long time coming.. E don tey! Wizkid broke the Internet about 5 years ago
SHOCKING!! Watch This Video Of A Young Man Undergoing Cult Initiation In Lagos
Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Naija News 0 What is the World turning into? A Young boy was captured during an Cult initiation
[A Must Read] If Your Mum Has Never Called You To Do This For Her – She’s Not Your Mum
Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Talk Zone 0 Hello Guys, Good day and hope you all are doing great? Nigerian mums are the Real
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Imo stakeholders assured support for Ekwerike’s guber bid
By Chioma Gabriel AS the 2019 general elections draws closer, Imo State stakeholders comprising of leaders, women groups, youths groups, professionals, academia’s at home and in
2019: Atiku’s SGF promise good for South-West — Ogunlewe
A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Adeseye Ogunlewe, on Monday commended the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for promising to give
Amosun acusses Oshiomhole ,Tinubu, Osoba of concocting fake result of party primaries in Ogun
By Daud OlatunjiABEOKUTA-Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun on Monday accused the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams
Garba Shehu Defends NHIS ES Yusuf Usman, Says Suspension ‘Ethnicised And Politicised’
Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, says the indefitie suspension of Yusuf Usman as Executive Secretary of the National
Osun election: Omisore denies negotiating for political office with APC
- Senator Iyiola Omisore has clarified the rumours going round over his inability to get an APC senatorial ticket- Omisore was said to have negotiated
We’re studying facts related to defection of Shehu Sani – APC
By Omeiza Ajayi, with agencey reportABUJA – The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC at the weekend said it has learned of
Post Your Comment below: >>