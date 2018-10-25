Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Naija News 0
What is the World turning into?
A Young boy was captured during an Cult initiation in Lagos state today.
With the way the World is fast developing and everyone chasing the Money, so some people still thinking joining cult is the way forward right? Una no get sense!
Blood all over his body ???? Only God knows what they would have done to him.
Watch the Video below:-
DOWNLOAD VIDEO
Be Sincere – What Do People Gain From Being A Cultist?
Let’s hear from you all.
Drop your comments.
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Who Remember This Old Wizkid Freestyle? – No Matter What, You Will Love It (Watch)
Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Entertainment 2 It’s been long time coming.. E don tey! Wizkid broke the Internet about 5 years ago
SHOCKING!! Watch This Video Of A Young Man Undergoing Cult Initiation In Lagos
Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Naija News 0 What is the World turning into? A Young boy was captured during an Cult initiation
[A Must Read] If Your Mum Has Never Called You To Do This For Her – She’s Not Your Mum
Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Talk Zone 0 Hello Guys, Good day and hope you all are doing great? Nigerian mums are the Real
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
ABU Student completes his final exams, tragically dies in accident hours after
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Paternity Fraud: Man discovers all four children are not his via compulsory DNA test at US Embassy
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Lifestyle: 10 things you probably didn't know about 'Coco'
Last year, Disney and Pixar teamed up to release "Coco," a devastatingly beautiful movie about Mexican culture and the holiday Día de los Muertos. In
Lifestyle: Tesla's car deposits decreased during the third quarter, even though it posted a surprise profit (TSLA)
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Tesla said vehicle deposits decreased slightly during the third quarter to $906 million. The automaker received $942 million in deposits during
NSE loses 2.37% on Nestle, Dangote Cement
Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) returned to negative territory on Wednesday, after appreciating for two consecutive days. Aliko DangoteNewsmen report that the crucial market
Aisha Buhari has redefined office of First Lady —RBM
ABUJA—THE Re-elect Buhari Movement, RBM, has commended Aisha Buhari for redefining the office of the First Lady. Mrs Aisha BuhariRBM, in a statement by its Convener,
Post Your Comment below: >>