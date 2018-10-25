Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Who Remember This Old Wizkid Freestyle? – No Matter What, You Will Love It (Watch)



Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Entertainment 2

It’s been long time coming.. E don tey!

Wizkid broke the Internet about 5 years ago when this Freestyle of him hit the Internet ???? A drunk Wizkid freestyle to entertain his friends!

Even as drunk as he was then, he still sounds better than some Artiste now self ???? Shot fired ????????????

We all love this freestyle back then.

Watch the Freestyle below:-

Do You Think Wizkid Is Worth Being Called A Legend Now?

Let’s hear from you all.

Drop your comments.

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 25/10/2018 23:17:00 Who Remember This Old Wizkid Freestyle? – No Matter What, You Will Love It (Watch)

Who Remember This Old Wizkid Freestyle? – No Matter What, You Will Love It (Watch)

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Entertainment 2 It’s been long time coming.. E don tey! Wizkid broke the Internet about 5 years ago

0 Top News 25/10/2018 23:38:00 SHOCKING!! Watch This Video Of A Young Man Undergoing Cult Initiation In Lagos

SHOCKING!! Watch This Video Of A Young Man Undergoing Cult Initiation In Lagos

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Naija News 0 What is the World turning into? A Young boy was captured during an Cult initiation

0 Top News 25/10/2018 23:51:00 [A Must Read] If Your Mum Has Never Called You To Do This For Her – She’s Not Your Mum

[A Must Read] If Your Mum Has Never Called You To Do This For Her – She’s Not Your Mum

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Talk Zone 0 Hello Guys, Good day and hope you all are doing great? Nigerian mums are the Real

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 06:18:00 Chelsea boss Sarri disappointed with Blues stars after Man United draw for an important reason

Chelsea boss Sarri disappointed with Blues stars after Man United draw for an important reason

- The Blues continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League this season after playing 2-2 on Saturday- He blamed the players for allowing their

0 News 24/10/2018 16:38:00 Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)

Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)

Tech Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F) Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on

0 News 19/10/2018 04:58:00 Youth treks to Abuja from Sokoto in support of Atiku

Youth treks to Abuja from Sokoto in support of Atiku

- Ibrahim Watatsiya has commenced trekking from Sokoto to Abuja to show his support for Atiku- Watatsiya said he started the journey on Monday,

0 News 25/10/2018 02:31:00 Focus your research on issues peculiar to Nigeria, Danbatta charges academia

Focus your research on issues peculiar to Nigeria, Danbatta charges academia

By Emmanuel Elebeke ABUJA—The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta has challenged the academia in the country to focus their

0 News 23/10/2018 04:02:00 My Impeachment Can’t Stand – Edo Deputy Speaker

My Impeachment Can’t Stand – Edo Deputy Speaker

The impeached Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Victor Edoro, yesterday, said his alleged impeachment cannot stand. Edoro said the lawmakers that carried

0 News 19/10/2018 05:19:00 ICPC arraigns ex-border agency boss in court for alleged age falsification

ICPC arraigns ex-border agency boss in court for alleged age falsification

- Mrs Victoria Odumosu has been arraigned in court by the ICPC for alleged age falsification- Odumosu is a former Acting Executive Secretary of the

Most Watched Movies

cron