Who Remember This Old Wizkid Freestyle? – No Matter What, You Will Love It (Watch)

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 26, 2018 under Entertainment

It’s been long time coming.. E don tey!

Wizkid broke the Internet about 5 years ago when this Freestyle of him hit the Internet ???? A drunk Wizkid freestyle to entertain his friends!

Even as drunk as he was then, he still sounds better than some Artiste now self ???? Shot fired ????????????

We all love this freestyle back then.

Watch the Freestyle below:-

Do You Think Wizkid Is Worth Being Called A Legend Now?

Let’s hear from you all.

Drop your comments.

