Daddy Freeze reacts to Wizkid's video featuring Tiwa Savage



When a story trends, it is only normal for celebrities to react differently just like Daddy Freeze who has expressed his own thoughts on Wizkid's latest video, 'Fever' featuring Tiwa Savage.

The On-Air personality took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 25, 2018, where he expressed his pleasure over the video. According to him, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid showed professionalism in the making of the video.

"I think the video for #Fever is great, the chemistry is amazing, Wiz did a good job and so did Tiwa. Music is a profession, both were very professional. The video only served to give life to an already soulful masterpiece," he wrote.

 

Daddy Freeze is the latest celebrity to come out openly to talk about the most talked about Nigerian musical video at the moment. Recall Toke Makinwa also shared her own thoughts of the video about a day ago.

Toke Makinwa reacts to Wizkid's video featuring Tiwa Savage

Toke Makinwaplay

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

Just like everyone who has been reacting to Wizkid's new video for his latest single 'Fever,' Toke Makinwa has her own thoughts about the trending video. Trust Toke Makinwa to always give a different and cool vibe to any gist as she took to her Twitter page on Wednesday, October 25, 2018, where she gave her own view of the video.

"After watching the fever video, I’m looking for romance        I just want to hexperience chemistry, physics, and biology at ones #Fever," she tweeted.

Toke Makinwaplay

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

Toke Makinwa isn't the only one who took to Twitter to react over the video where Tiwa Savage and Wizkid had countless intense romantic moments. Nigerians in their numbers went wild the moment the video was released on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

