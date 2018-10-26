Daddy Freeze reacts to Wizkid's video featuring Tiwa Savage

When a story trends, it is only normal for celebrities to react differently just like Daddy Freeze who has expressed his own thoughts on Wizkid's latest video, 'Fever' featuring Tiwa Savage.
The On-Air personality took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 25, 2018, where he expressed his pleasure over the video. According to him, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid showed professionalism in the making of the video.
"I think the video for #Fever is great, the chemistry is amazing, Wiz did a good job and so did Tiwa. Music is a profession, both were very professional. The video only served to give life to an already soulful masterpiece," he wrote.
Daddy Freeze is the latest celebrity to come out openly to talk about the most talked about Nigerian musical video at the moment. Recall Toke Makinwa also shared her own thoughts of the video about a day ago.
'Stop tithing or face curse' - Freeze warns(informationng.)
ALSO READ: 10 hot photos from Wizkid's 'Fever' video feat Tiwa Savage
Toke Makinwa reacts to Wizkid's video featuring Tiwa Savage
Toke Makinwa(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)
Just like everyone who has been reacting to Wizkid's new video for his latest single 'Fever,' Toke Makinwa has her own thoughts about the trending video. Trust Toke Makinwa to always give a different and cool vibe to any gist as she took to her Twitter page on Wednesday, October 25, 2018, where she gave her own view of the video.
"After watching the fever video, I’m looking for romance I just want to hexperience chemistry, physics, and biology at ones #Fever," she tweeted.
Toke Makinwa(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)
Toke Makinwa isn't the only one who took to Twitter to react over the video where Tiwa Savage and Wizkid had countless intense romantic moments. Nigerians in their numbers went wild the moment the video was released on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9027763&type=article&ctxId=4888&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Daddy+Freeze+reacts+to+Wizkid%27s+video+featuring+Tiwa+Savage&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fentertainment%2Fcelebrities%2Fdaddy-freeze-reacts-to-wizkids-video-featuring-tiwa-savage-id9027763.html'); }} /* ]]> */
Related Articles
What parents of kidnapped Chibok girls want Buhari to do
- President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to visit parents of over 100 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity- The parents of the
APO: Child Outreach Visited Ambassador Sobashima
Download logo On Thursday 11 October 2018, 19 children led by 4 adults of “Child Outreach”, an NGO which supports child development visited the Embassy of
Tech: 10 things in tech you need to know today
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today Published: 15 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago Shona Ghosh ');
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Obaseki rallies top executives at NESG 24 for Edo people’s summit
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that his commitment to human development in the state stems from the desire to groom a
Breaking|EFCC transfers Fayose to Lagos.
Picture emerges of ex Gov Ayodele Fayose at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport Abuja as he is been transferred to Lagos State to stand trial
UN, U.S. ‘shocked’ as Saudi confirms journalist Khashoggi killed
The United Nations and the United States have expressed shock at Saudi Arabia’s confirmation that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its Consulate in Istanbul
Checkout 5 of the best team goals of all time in football (video)
From Arsenal's unbeaten run in the Premier League to Barcelona Tiki Taka, this report profiles five of the best team goals ever seen in a
Kano governor bags ‘best governor’ award few days after being accused of bribery
- Kano state governor has been given an award- He was conferred with ‘Best governor in Infrastructure development’- Recall that the governor had been recently
How to use circuit training to speed up your workout
In most gyms, the battle lines are clearly drawn: People who lift weights stay on one side, and the people who do cardio stay on
Post Your Comment below: >>