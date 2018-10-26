Download logo
On Thursday 11 October 2018, 19 children led by 4 adults of “Child Outreach”, an NGO which supports child development visited the Embassy of Japan and met Mr. Hidenobu Sobashima, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Zambia. The visit was conducted as part of their social studies.
The children belong to the Press Club of the organization and are dubbed “Junior Journalists”. They asked the Ambassador questions such as the work of the Embassy, the education in Japan, among others, and Mr. Sobashima answered each of the questions.
When asked for the advice for their future, Ambassador Sobashima responded to the children that their efforts should be rewarded and encouraged them to make efforts in their respective endeavors.
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9027724&type=article&ctxId=5874&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Child+Outreach+Visited+Ambassador+Sobashima&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Ffeat%2Fapo%2Fchild-outreach-visited-ambassador-sobashima-id9027724.html'); }} /* ]]> */
Related Articles
What parents of kidnapped Chibok girls want Buhari to do
- President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to visit parents of over 100 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity- The parents of the
APO: Child Outreach Visited Ambassador Sobashima
Download logo On Thursday 11 October 2018, 19 children led by 4 adults of “Child Outreach”, an NGO which supports child development visited the Embassy of
Tech: 10 things in tech you need to know today
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today Published: 15 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago Shona Ghosh ');
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
DSS denies aiding Kanu’s escape
Abuja – The Department of State Services ( DSS), has denied that five of its personnel aided Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People
Buhari signs instrument on accession to Vienna Convention on road Traffic 1968
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Okoya Tasks Private Sector On Supporting Flood Victims In Bayelsa
Reuben Okoya, a frontline architect and philanthropist in Bayelsa State, has beckoned on well-meaning Bayelsans, both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, to contribute their quota
Arsenal set to battle Barcelona, 1 other La Liga club side to the signature of want-away Liverpool star
- Arsenal are considering a move for Liverpool star Alberto Moreno- His current deal with the Anfield side expires in the summer of 2019- Real
Missing General: Army denies killing woman, warns against fake news
Jos – The Nigeria Army has denied report that soldiers searching for missing Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali (retd) shot and killed a 35-year old woman in
Nigeria ‘ll work with Benin Republic for successful joint border facility – Buhari
By Johnbosco AgbakwuruABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria will work closely with the Republic of Benin to ensure the success of the
Post Your Comment below: >>