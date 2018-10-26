What parents of kidnapped Chibok girls want Buhari to do

- President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to visit parents of over 100 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity
- The parents of the kidnapped girls made the call to the president
- They say a delegation should be sent to them if the president cannot come himself
Parents of over 100 Chibok girls still held by Boko Haram terrorists have expressed worry that President Muhammadu Buhari has not paid a visit to console them or send a delegation to do that on his behalf.
This was disclosed by the chairman of Chibok Parents Association, Yakubu Nkenke, who said the parents were anxious to hear directly from the president rather than through the media, Daily Trust reports.
READ ALSO: I’m very disappointed in the Nigerian press - Buhari
Legit.ng gathers that the parents said sending a delegation to Chibok would enable them to interface with the federal government.
READ ALSO: I’m very disappointed in the Nigerian press - Buhari
Nkenke said: “The parents trust the Buhari administration because they fulfilled their promises on the freed 103 girls. Even the four girls who escaped on their own were able to make it because of the pressure mounted on the insurgents. But as human beings, they feel it is taking too long to bring back their children after they were told it would happen soon.
“I just had meeting with the parents. They were worried that if Buhari can send officials to Dapchi to console the parents of Leah, why not send another delegation to parents of more than 100 girls in Chibok still in Boko Haram captivity.
“There is need for President Muhammadu Buhari to send some representatives to Chibok, if he cannot come himself.
"This will give the parents of the missing girls a sense of belonging and solidarity from the federal government."
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari called Rebecca Sharibu who is the mother of Leah Sharibu, one of the girls from Dapchi who was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists, assuring the family that his administration would do everything to bring her back.
In a statement by Garba Shehu who is the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity on Wednesday, October 3, the president said the government would not relent. He assured that all would be done so she could be united with her family.
#BBOG Chibok girls protests in Lagos - on Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
What parents of kidnapped Chibok girls want Buhari to do
- President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to visit parents of over 100 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity- The parents of the
APO: Child Outreach Visited Ambassador Sobashima
Download logo On Thursday 11 October 2018, 19 children led by 4 adults of “Child Outreach”, an NGO which supports child development visited the Embassy of
Tech: 10 things in tech you need to know today
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today Published: 15 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago Shona Ghosh ');
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Offa Bank Robbery: Kwara Accuses Police Of Blackmail
Kwara State government said yesterday that the Police was being economical with the truth as regard the April robbery suspects in Offa. The police had reportedly
Rwanda's president Kigame seen jogging without security (photo)
The president of Rwanda, Paul Kigame was seen doing a jogging exercise around the city of Kigali, the country's capital without security operatives.In a photo
BREAKING: Sahle-Work Zewde emerges Ethiopia's first female president
The parliament of Ethiopia has elected Sahle-Work Zewde as the nation's first female president. Sahle-Work, as her name denotes, has been described as an experienced
JUST IN: Fuel Tanker Falls On Otedola Road Bridge
A tanker carrying diesel has fallen at Mobil inward Otedola en route to Berger. The tanker fell on Monday evening, and emergency responders are currently at
I’m very disappointed in the Nigerian press - Buhari declares, gives reason
- President Muhammadu Buhari is disappointed in the Nigeria press- Buhari expressed his dissatisfaction with the media on Wednesday, October 25- He says the media
Frank Okafor, Wada, Damilola Oke, others for 5th Annual World Habitat Leadership Summit
The 5th Annual World Habitat Leadership Summit and International Honours will take center stage on 27th October 2018 with the them: “Effective Leadership – Its
Post Your Comment below: >>