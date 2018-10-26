What parents of kidnapped Chibok girls want Buhari to do

- President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to visit parents of over 100 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity

- The parents of the kidnapped girls made the call to the president

- They say a delegation should be sent to them if the president cannot come himself

Parents of over 100 Chibok girls still held by Boko Haram terrorists have expressed worry that President Muhammadu Buhari has not paid a visit to console them or send a delegation to do that on his behalf.

This was disclosed by the chairman of Chibok Parents Association, Yakubu Nkenke, who said the parents were anxious to hear directly from the president rather than through the media, Daily Trust reports.

READ ALSO: I’m very disappointed in the Nigerian press - Buhari

Legit.ng gathers that the parents said sending a delegation to Chibok would enable them to interface with the federal government.

READ ALSO: I’m very disappointed in the Nigerian press - Buhari

Nkenke said: “The parents trust the Buhari administration because they fulfilled their promises on the freed 103 girls. Even the four girls who escaped on their own were able to make it because of the pressure mounted on the insurgents. But as human beings, they feel it is taking too long to bring back their children after they were told it would happen soon.

“I just had meeting with the parents. They were worried that if Buhari can send officials to Dapchi to console the parents of Leah, why not send another delegation to parents of more than 100 girls in Chibok still in Boko Haram captivity.

“There is need for President Muhammadu Buhari to send some representatives to Chibok, if he cannot come himself.

"This will give the parents of the missing girls a sense of belonging and solidarity from the federal government."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari called Rebecca Sharibu who is the mother of Leah Sharibu, one of the girls from Dapchi who was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists, assuring the family that his administration would do everything to bring her back.

In a statement by Garba Shehu who is the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity on Wednesday, October 3, the president said the government would not relent. He assured that all would be done so she could be united with her family.

#BBOG Chibok girls protests in Lagos - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng