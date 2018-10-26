Again!! Buhari Fails To Submit Academic Documents To INEC, Blames Military

Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 26, 2018 under Naija News 0
President Muhammadu Buhari says the Military Board is yet to release his academic qualification documents.
President Buhari stated this in an affidavit submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following his failure to submit document supporting required by the body.
“I am the above-named person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic qualification documents as filled in my Presidential form, APC/001/2015 are currently with the Secretary of the Military Board as of the time of this affidavit,” read the affidavit sworn to by President Buhari.
Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Donald Duke (SDP) had submitted their document to the electoral body.
According to Punch, Atiku also attached tax returns indicating that he had paid N10.8 million in tax from 2015 to 2017 while declaring his income within the period as N60.2 million.
