Posted by OluwaFemi on October 26, 2018 under Sports 0
Arsenal play-maker, Mesut Ozil says the Europa League is important to his side because winning it will qualifier them for next season’s Champions League competition.
Ozil stated this ahead of this side’s Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday evening.
The 30-year-old will hope to lead Unai Emery’s side to victory against the Portuguese side at the Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium.
Metro UK quoted Ozil as saying: “I think this competition [Europa League] for every team is very important because first it is a title to play for and for other teams when you win this competition you go to the Champions League.
“For us at Arsenal I am telling every player, the supporters and the club for me it is very important also because it is one title a way to go to the Champions League next year.
“We are here to play to win, to find all the titles that are in the way and this is one with a very high, high level in every team like Sporting CP and in this competition every year there are a lot of teams with the same idea to find here one title and I think the level now is very, very high in this competition.”
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
JUST IN!!! 5 Manchester United Players Go On Strike (See Why)
Posted by OluwaFemi on October 26, 2018 under Sports 0 Some Manchester United stars refused to attend a commercial event on Thursday, in protest of the
Star Boy Mesut Ozil Reveals Why Europa League Is Important To Arsenal
Posted by OluwaFemi on October 26, 2018 under Sports 0 Arsenal play-maker, Mesut Ozil says the Europa League is important to his side because winning it
‘I Earned N60.2m In Three Years’- Presidential Aspirant Atiku Tells INEC
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has declared a personal income of N60.2 million in three years, according to the credentials he filed
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Mama lights up Buckwyld & Breathless
Lagos, Nigeria – October 22nd, 2018; The 7th edition of Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless which held last Saturday at Eko Hotel, Lagos, had a refreshing twist
We will compete with developed nations in science and technology by 2030 - Minister assures
- A strategic plan has been put in place by the federal government to enhance science and technology- The minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya
What are Elizade University school fees?
In this article, you will learn how much Elizade university school fees is. University of Elizade (abbreviated ElizadeU) is a higher education in Nigeria. Elizade
Mikel comes to the rescue of Nigeria's cash-strapped football team
- Mikel Obi has been contacted to help the Nigerian Amputee team - The team are currently battling with lack of fund ahead of the
Arabic Institute declares readiness to establish varsity in Ibadan
Ibadan – An institute known as Arabic Institute of Nigeria, has announced the acquisition of 50 acres of land for the establishment of a university
Soldiers invade Ekiti community over colleague’s death
By Rotimi Ojomoyela ADO-EKITI— SOLDIERS have reportedly invaded Ogotun-Ekiti community in Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of Ekiti State, over the killing of their colleague. Gunmen suspected
Post Your Comment below: >>