Star Boy Mesut Ozil Reveals Why Europa League Is Important To Arsenal

Arsenal play-maker, Mesut Ozil says the Europa League is important to his side because winning it will qualifier them for next season’s Champions League competition.

Ozil stated this ahead of this side’s Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday evening.

The 30-year-old will hope to lead Unai Emery’s side to victory against the Portuguese side at the Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Metro UK quoted Ozil as saying: “I think this competition [Europa League] for every team is very important because first it is a title to play for and for other teams when you win this competition you go to the Champions League.

“For us at Arsenal I am telling every player, the supporters and the club for me it is very important also because it is one title a way to go to the Champions League next year.

“We are here to play to win, to find all the titles that are in the way and this is one with a very high, high level in every team like Sporting CP and in this competition every year there are a lot of teams with the same idea to find here one title and I think the level now is very, very high in this competition.”

