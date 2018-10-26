JUST IN!!! 5 Manchester United Players Go On Strike (See Why)

Posted by OluwaFemi on October 26, 2018 under Sports 0

Some Manchester United stars refused to attend a commercial event on Thursday, in protest of the club’s poor travel arrangements.

United were late to arrive Old Trafford on Tuesday, for their 1-0 Champions League defeat to Juventus and some squad members feel the travel arrangements affected their performance.

Each member of United’s squad is expected to attend a certain amount of sponsorship events a season, but a group of as many as five players failed to show up, citing ‘transport issues’ as an excuse, the Daily Mail reports.

Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Lee Grant and Ashley Young attended a separate sponsorship event later in the day, to promote United’s ‘True Religion’ release on its launch night.

However, another disgruntled group were expected at United’s training ground but they failed to show up.

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on