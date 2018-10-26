Bullets Rain In Ugbokolo As Armed Robbers Attack Benue Polytechnic Students (Photos)

It has been reported that heavily armed gunmen Friday morning raided some students of Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, carting away their valuables and food items.
According to a Daily Post report, it was gathered that the robbers invaded Efoyo, a community dominated by students of the institution around 2 am, shooting sporadically into the air.
A student of the institution, who was attacked by the gunmen, said the invaders inflicted injuries on them after robbing them of their valuables.
“We could not sleep at all. They came into Efoyo around 2am. They were shooting sporadically and no security personnel challenged them. They came into our lodge, stole all our phones, our food items and a laptop I borrowed to do my project.
“In fact, they had to beat us when they could not get money from our lodge,” the student said.
A resident of Ideal Quarter, which was also attacked by the robbers said, “They nearly killed us because they could not get money. It was hell for us, because for close to three hours, these guys were operating and shooting sporadically same time. Sadly, there was no single security person in sight. We are sick and tired of all this.”
Another female resident of Otabo Lodge also said they could not sleep due to the sound of the gunshots.
She said some students teamed up with the vigilante group in the area, chased after the gunmen and arrested some of them.
“They were paraded this morning. The police came to rescue them because some students wanted to lynch them,” she said.
