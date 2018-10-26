Breaking! Minimum Wage: N30,000 For Civil Servants Not Possible – Presidency

While speaking on a Channels TV programme, Politics Today, which aired on Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adeshina, said that the proposed N30, 000 as minimum wage for civil servants, is not feasible.
According to PREMIUM Times who monitored the interview, Adesina noted that some governors were unable to pay the N18, 000, not to talk of N30, 000.
He said; “So if they can’t pay N18, 000 and labour is asking for N30, 000 and they refuse to come lower, there may be a stalemate which will not be good for the country. I think in the spirit of negotiation, labour should not insist on N30,000.”
When asked that if the political class, “particularly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)”, agree to reduce their salary, will the states be able to pay the N30,000 minimum wage? Adesina replied; “I doubt”.
“Even if they decide not to collect anything, it still doesn’t take care of N30,000 minimum wage. It doesn’t.
“Maybe if the members of the national assembly concede part of their salaries and allowances, it can make a dent on minimum wage. But other office holder’s don’t earn anything outrageous.”
Recall that the labour unions, had initially demanded N50,000 minimum wage, and later said N30,000 was agreed upon during the negotiation.
The organised labour has also rejected the proposal of the federal government to raise the minimum wage from N18,000 to N24,000.
The Labour Unions have also agreed to go on a national strike on November 6th if the government fails to adopt the N30, 000 m,inimum wage.
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Teenage Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels Slays In Bum Short; Shows Off Her Backside (Photos)
Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 26, 2018 under Entertainment 2 Nigerian teen actress and film producer, Regina Daniels who says she’s 16 forever, has taken
Nigerian Army Vows To Deal With Nnamdi Kanu
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, has declared its readiness to deal decisively with Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),
Osibanjo Reveals The Staggering Millions Of Dollars FG Has Spent On School Feeding Programme
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said that over $183 million has been invested so far in the National School Feeding Programme in Nigeria . Osinbajo made the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019: Atiku’s south-west incursion unsettles APC leaders
- Leaders of the APC in the south-west are strategising on ways to mitigate the incursion of the Atiku Abubakar into the zone- The PDP
Ekiti election tribunal adjourns hearing on governorship poll till Wednesday, October 24
- Hearing on the Ekiti governorship election was stalled at the election tribunal on Tuesday, October 23- This is due to the inability of the
Toyin Lawani makes new revelation, says she was very hurt after she was betrayed by Bobrisky (video)
Bobrisky is one of the many controversial celebrities that has stepped on the toes of so many other stars like himself. Popular fashion entrepreneur Toyin
Tech: We’re altering the climate so severely that we’ll soon face apocalyptic repercussions. Sucking carbon dioxide out of the air could save us.
The Earth is warming so rapidly that most experts agree we'll need to suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere in order to avoid the
APO: Rugby World Cup Repechage: Kopo returns as Kenya Simbas head to France
Former Captain Wilson Kopondo makes his return to the Simbas as they head out to France for the Repechage. Kopondo last featured for the National
Politics: Trump's handling of Saudi Arabia and the Khashoggi case is alienating him from his biggest allies in Congress
President Donald Trump's overall approach to Khashoggi's disappearance and death is seemingly alienating him from some of his top Republican allies in the Senate. Saudi
Post Your Comment below: >>