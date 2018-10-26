Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Nigerian Army Vows To Deal With Nnamdi Kanu



The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, has declared its readiness to deal decisively with Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over his threat to make Nigeria “hell” when he returns to the country.

The DHQ also vowed to stop any person or group planning to cause mayhem in the country.

It has, therefore, advised those stockpiling weapons with the intention of causing havoc in the 2019 general election in the country, to have a rethink.

Director, Defence Information, Brig-Gen. John Agim, gave the warning at a media briefing on the successes of military operations across the country in Abuja on Thursday.

“Operation 777 is on and whoever that is coming to Nigeria with hell, Operation 777 will contend with the person, be it Nnamdi Kanu or any other person,” Agim said.

He said Operation 777 was launched to specifically, to tackle those planning to disintegrate the country.

According to Agim, Operation 777 which came into existence on October 8, has killed 35 suspected criminals and arrested 98 bandits in the last two weeks.

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 26/10/2018 06:16:00 Teenage Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels Slays In Bum Short; Shows Off Her Backside (Photos)

Teenage Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels Slays In Bum Short; Shows Off Her Backside (Photos)

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 26, 2018 under Entertainment 2 Nigerian teen actress and film producer, Regina Daniels who says she’s 16 forever, has taken

0 Top News 26/10/2018 06:21:00 Nigerian Army Vows To Deal With Nnamdi Kanu

Nigerian Army Vows To Deal With Nnamdi Kanu

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, has declared its readiness to deal decisively with Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),

0 Top News 26/10/2018 06:24:00 Osibanjo Reveals The Staggering Millions Of Dollars FG Has Spent On School Feeding Programme

Osibanjo Reveals The Staggering Millions Of Dollars FG Has Spent On School Feeding Programme

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said that over $183 million has been invested so far in the National School Feeding Programme in Nigeria . Osinbajo made the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 23:40:00 Lopetegui risks sack – Essien

Lopetegui risks sack – Essien

Julen Lopetegui could be sacked by Real Madrid if results do not improve soon, according to Michael Essien. Lopetegui has overseen Madrid’s worst goalscoring run since

0 News 19/10/2018 15:02:00 Minimum wage: Accept our N24,000 offer - FG tells Labour

Minimum wage: Accept our N24,000 offer - FG tells Labour

- The federal government has urged Organised Labour to accept its offer for minimum wages- The goverment is currently offering to pay N24,000 while Labour

0 News 24/10/2018 06:36:00 Protests rock APC secretariat as governors Amosun, Akeredolu throw weight behind Buhari

Protests rock APC secretariat as governors Amosun, Akeredolu throw weight behind Buhari

The newspaper review for Wednesday, October 24, leads with news of reactions that followed President Muhammadu Buhari's decision not to use Lagos roads as

0 News 22/10/2018 11:20:00 BREAKING: 85-Year-Old Paul Biya Wins Seventh Term As Cameroon's President

BREAKING: 85-Year-Old Paul Biya Wins Seventh Term As Cameroon's President

Paul Biya has won his seventh term as President of Cameroon. The 85-year-old politician emerged winner of the poll on Monday after he won 71.3 per

0 News 22/10/2018 06:13:00 Breaking: Police fire teargas at protesting NHIS workers

Breaking: Police fire teargas at protesting NHIS workers

By Anthony Ogbonna and Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – WORKERS at the headquarters of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, early morning today clashed with the Police

0 News 24/10/2018 10:07:00 2 Rep members resign from PDP, APC

2 Rep members resign from PDP, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday lost a member each, at the House of Representatives. The lawmakers are Hassan Omale

Most Watched Movies

cron