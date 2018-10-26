Teenage Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels Slays In Bum Short; Shows Off Her Backside (Photos)

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 26, 2018 under Entertainment 2
Nigerian teen actress and film producer, Regina Daniels who says she’s 16 forever, has taken to her Instagram page to share new photos of herself.
To wet the appetite of her followers, the teenage actress put her backside on display as she donned a black bum short which outlined her curves, and yellow crop top.
The young actress who recently had her 16th birthday twice in 2 years is happy as she loves the age.
She captioned the photos:
“☀️☀️☀️
Forever 16 ❤️❤️”
