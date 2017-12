By Alex Green For Mailonline

24 December 2017

We've all been there.

Arriving at our parents' house on Christmas eve, fatigued after an exhausting journey, almost euphoric at the thought of family comfort and roast turkey.

But then the thought comes: where am I going to sleep tonight?

Twitter users have shared their unusual sleeping arrangement with writer Rhodri Marsden in a tradition entering its seventh year.

Another user had the double whammy of spiderman bedsheets combined with a car bed, he claimed he was 'happy' with the bed despite channelling his inner Kirk van Houten from the Simpsons

'At least I can choose outfits without getting out of bed,' said this user. Inadvertently, his humorous post sparked a Twitter storm with people using the hashtag #duvetknowitschristmas to share similar photos

Marsden - who plays with Leeds-based post-punk band Scritti Politti - tweeted an image of the duvet that greeted him when he returned to his childhood home for Christmas in 2011.

The tweet read: 'I think it's time for a photo meme of grown adults in single beds in their parents' house'.

Londoner Marsden's original photo showed a single bed covered with a white patterned duvet and a selection of old stuffed toys that had belonged to his sister.

Fans from across the UK sent Marsden pictures detailing their rubbish yuletide sleeping arrangements.

Now, like clockwork, a barrage of photos arrive each year showing the creative ways parents make do with additional bodies over the festive period.

And without fail Marsden is inundated with a plethora of depressing Christmas beds.

He kicked off this year's proceedings early after announcing his family had 'already run out of conversation'.

He suggested to his followers it was therefore time 'crack on' with sending him photos.

The tweet that started it all: Rhodri Marsden kicked off the tradition with this charming photo

Now, like clockwork, a barrage of photos arrive each year showcasing the creative ways parents make do with additional bodies over the festive period. Some end up on the sofa (left), or with a creepy clown waiting for them (right)

One individual was having a grand old time, literally, as he laid under a piano

One Twitter user's old bedroom was turned into a very blue gym space

Another was greeted with a Star Wars and The Avengers themed bedroom. This bunk bed is holding one user's sister-in-law and their partner - but it's not clear who's nabbed the top bunk

This Twitter user spent the night in his father's spare room, complete with 'undersea-effect' extreme green lamps bathing the space in an eerie green light

One user sent a snap to the writer explaining he would be sharing this cramped space with both his brother and sister - with a single bed and a blow-up bed all in one room

Other Twitter users shared their experiences of thin mattresses and dingy attics. A tape over the light means 'DON'T TOUCH THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS' (left), another was left in a dingy attic

‹ Slide me › This 'magic' bed popped out from inside a desk and featured a musty childhood duvet cover

Relegated from the house, this user's brother along with his wife and daughter spent Christmas Eve in a caravan on the front lawn, whereas they had the relative luxury of an inflatable mattress in the living room

In another post one user rediscovered cringe-worthy rock and roll stickers on her childhood bedroom's ceiling

One user switched out Christmas themed bedding for an educational one instead - except thanks to how old it was, it is slightly wrong, including both East and West Germany and Czechoslovakia

One user went back home for Christmas and back in time with their X Files poster from the late 1990s

This was the splendid vista from one individual's futon in his mother's craft room complete with spinning wheel (along with two others which are out of shot). Their brother was offered a roll-out mattress under their father's desk - despite being 23 and over 6ft tall

While this individual said their bed was 'pretty luxurious' despite staying in an upstairs bedroom that has had the same wallpaper for more than 20 years