Troops burst emerging Boko Haram terrorists cell in Niger, arrest 3

Late Borno elder statesman, Shettima Monguno’s kidnapper among suspects
By Joseph Erunke
ABUJA- TROOPS of 31 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Thursday, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in Niger State.
The raid and subsequent bursting of the terrorists’ cell, which came following confirmed information, according to the Nigerian Army,
followed a painstaking surveillance that led to the arrest of the 3 leaders of the cell.
A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, named the terrorists arrested at the cell as Mustapha Muhammed (Adam Bitri), Ali Saleh and Uba Mohammed.
The trio, according to Usman, were picked at their hideout at Gidan Mai village, along Mokwa-Tegina road.
” Preliminary investigation has confirmed that one of the terrorists, Mustapha Muhammed (Adam Bitri), was among the group of the Boko Haram terrorists that kidnapped the late elder statesman, Alhaji Shettima Ali Monguno, in Maiduguri on 13th May 2013 along with one Bakura (at large), “the statement said.
It added that “Items recovered from them include Automated Teller Machines, ATM debit cards, voters registration cards, national identity cards, various mobile telephone handsets and bank tellers, among other items,” adding that “the terrorists are currently being further interrogated.”
