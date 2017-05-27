Nigerian Singer, D’banj Welcomes Baby Boy

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has welcomed his first child. D’banj is married to Lineo Didi Kilgrow. They tied the know in a secret ceremony in July 2016, which took place in Lagos and Abuja. The 37-year-old musician and entrepreneur confirmed the arrival of the baby on his instagram page. “#KingDonCome The christening of@danieldthird”, he wrote.

About the Author: Ada McPepple

