Incompetent Buhari Should Forget 2019, He Has Failed Nigeria Massively- Balarabe Musa

Kaduna state's second republic governor, Balabare Musa, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to forget the 2019 elections.

According to him, Buhari's performance in office within the first two years of his administration is a huge letdown to Nigerians. He said Buhari’s government had shown signs of failure and had been incompetent in dealing with complex challenges facing Nigerians.

“Nigerians should team up and pray for Buhari to recover well from his ailment and be able to complete his first term in office as provided for in the constitution.

“But he should not contemplate a second term given the massive failure associated with his first term.” he said.