Iheanacho to Leave Man City for West Ham for £24m

According to Own Goal, Iheanacho should have a medical in France tomorrow with the English Premier League side.
He will team up with West Ham on a permanent deal, with Manchester City having the option of buying him back after two years.
The deal will be made official tomorrow, Own Goal added.
Iheanacho fell down the pecking order at Manchester City following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus.
