Lawmakers Are Responsible For The Death of Nollywood Stars - Saidu Balogun

Nigerian Actor, Saidu Balogun has asked lawmakers in the country to help save the lives of Nollywood stars by passing Anti-piracy laws.

Speaking with PUNCH Balogun said, “The reason why most actors solicit for funds when they are ill is because of lack of health insurance and we should talk to insurance companies about that. If we are making our money now, we should look at health insurance policy for future sake. I keep begging that the House of Representatives pass hard laws on piracy because if we are making good money, we would be able to subscribe to insurance policies.

''If I am making N500,000 and the school fees of my daughter is N600,000, where would I see money for insurance? It is the people that are not passing hard laws on piracy that are killing us. I have an insurance policy as the President of The Golden Movies Ambassadors of Nigeria. I have been on an insurance policy for over four years,” he said.