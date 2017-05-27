Fani Kayode Slams Osinbajo Over 'Police Raid' on Ekweremadu's House

The police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, on Friday night said the police have “absolutely nothing” to do with the raid and no agency has claimed responsibility for the raid.
In a statement, Mr. Fani-Kayode condemned the development.
“As each day goes by more and more people have come to accept the fact that the Buhari administration is a government of fascists,” Mr. Fani-Kayode said. “They are led and guided by dark and sinister forces whose sole agenda is to divide our people and destroy our country.”
“You illegally and indefinitely lock up Sambo Dasuki, El Zak Zaky, Ifeanyi Uba and countless others and you criminalise them before the world.
“Worse still you refuse to bring them before the courts of law or to give their lawyers full and free access to them,” the former minister added.
Mr. Fani-Kayode said while Mr. Buhari’s “dictatorial” tendencies could be understood due to his military dictatorship background, it was unfortunate that Mr. Osinbajo would allow acts of impunity to manifest while he is in charge.
“He is an erudite lawyer and a gentleman of good stock and noble blood and he really should know better,” Mr. Fani-Kayode said of the acting president.
He said opposition elements like himself would not succumb to persecution, calling on Nigerians to legally push back against alleged tyrannical actions of government.
“This is shameful and shocking. Raiding the homes of our friends and leaders like Ekweremadu and harrasing their children will not deter, stop or silence those of us that are in the opposition. It will only harden our hearts and strengthen our resolve.
“It is about time that Nigerians woke up and stood up to their madness and tyranny.
“We must employ all lawful means to resist them and expose them for what they are. Not only are they incompetent but they are also sadistic and wicked.
“Nowhere in the world do citizens sit by idly and say nothing when their rights are being violated in this way,” he said.
Related Articles
Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal
Advertisement! The contract standoff between Arsenal and star player, Alexis Sanchez has taken a new twist as the club has offered the influential attacker a huge
Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders
Advertisement! Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday 25th May 2017, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
The Checkmate Season 2
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Post Your Comment below: >>