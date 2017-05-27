Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fani Kayode Slams Osinbajo Over 'Police Raid' on Ekweremadu's House

A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo of running a “fascist” government following an alleged raid of a guest house owned by the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

The police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, on Friday night said the police have “absolutely nothing” to do with the raid and no agency has claimed responsibility for the raid.

In a statement, Mr. Fani-Kayode condemned the development.

“As each day goes by more and more people have come to accept the fact that the Buhari administration is a government of fascists,” Mr. Fani-Kayode said. “They are led and guided by dark and sinister forces whose sole agenda is to divide our people and destroy our country.”

“You illegally and indefinitely lock up Sambo Dasuki, El Zak Zaky, Ifeanyi Uba and countless others and you criminalise them before the world.

“Worse still you refuse to bring them before the courts of law or to give their lawyers full and free access to them,” the former minister added.

Mr. Fani-Kayode said while Mr. Buhari’s “dictatorial” tendencies could be understood due to his military dictatorship background, it was unfortunate that Mr. Osinbajo would allow acts of impunity to manifest while he is in charge.

“He is an erudite lawyer and a gentleman of good stock and noble blood and he really should know better,” Mr. Fani-Kayode said of the acting president.

He said opposition elements like himself would not succumb to persecution, calling on Nigerians to legally push back against alleged tyrannical actions of government.

“This is shameful and shocking. Raiding the homes of our friends and leaders like Ekweremadu and harrasing their children will not deter, stop or silence those of us that are in the opposition. It will only harden our hearts and strengthen our resolve.

“It is about time that Nigerians woke up and stood up to their madness and tyranny.

“We must employ all lawful means to resist them and expose them for what they are. Not only are they incompetent but they are also sadistic and wicked.

“Nowhere in the world do citizens sit by idly and say nothing when their rights are being violated in this way,” he said.

