Biafra day celebration: Police arrest IPOB, MASSOB members in Ebonyi

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman's Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava'ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Biafra day celebration: Police arrest IPOB, MASSOB members in Ebonyi

- Police have arrested some IPOB and MASSOB members for unlawfully sensitizing the public to stay at home on May 30, in observance of the group anniversary

- The police warns other members of the groups not to carry out outlawed activities during and after May 30, as the full weight of the law would be brought on any defaulter

The Police in Ebonyi on Saturday, May 27, confirmed the arrest of some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in various part of the state for alleged unlawful sensitization programme.

This was disclosed by the command’s spokesman, DSP Jude Madu, who added that the arrested suspects also included members of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

According to Madu, the suspects were arrested, for unlawfully sensitising the public to stay at home on May 30, in observance of the group anniversary, NAN reports.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s administration is a government of fascists and beasts – Fani-Kayode

He said: “They would be charged to court and the command would ensure that they are duly prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“IPOB and MASSOB are illegal groups and did not get permission from the police to embark on such exercise which threatens the peace and security of the state.

“The command with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Titus Lamorde, has commenced intensive sensitization of the populace to disregard the sit-at-home directive and go about their lawful businesses.”

Madu also warned other members of the group not to carry out outlawed activities within the state before, during and, after May 30.

He said: “Any person or group found culpable would be arrested and duly prosecuted as the groups’ activities amount to mutiny or fighting a sitting and legally recognised government.

“IPOB and MASSOB are techniques developed by some individuals to gain public interest and recognition as the former is even a breakaway organ of the latter.

“These groups have not provided amenities or other forms of social security for the people they are directing to stay at home; it shows that their intentions are not sincere and must be rejected by all.”

He added: “The command has distributed various call contacts (numbers) to the public to report activities of these groups within this period, especially molestation if they refuse to heed to the stay-at-home order.

“Any gathering of two or more people propagating the IPOB/MASSOB messages or executing related activities should be promptly reported to the police for immediate actions.”

Madu advised the groups that not everybody was interested in issues concerning secession as people still remember the horrors of the civil war and other upheavals in the country after then.

He says the group should not force anybody to be involved in their illegal and unlawful practices.

Meanwhile, the seat-at-home order for May 30 by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is gaining momentum as Maxi Okwu, a top Igbo elder, says he would take part in it.

