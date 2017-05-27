65-year-old Muhammed Yuguda wanted by police for killing 27 people in Niger state (Photo)

- 65-year-old, Muhammed Yuguda, declared wanted by police in Niger state

- Yuguda allegedly masterminded the killing of 27 persons in Mokwa Local government, Niger state

- Anyone with information on Yuguda should reach out to the police

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Niger state command has declared a 65-year-old man, Alhaji Muhammad Yuguda wanted for allegedly killing 27 people in Niger state.

Yuguda is of the Fulani tribe from Nawuro village, Agaie LGA.

NAIJ.com gathered that the suspect is allegedly behind the brutal attack on Epogi village, Mokwa LGA of Niger State that cost the lives of 27 people on May 13, 2017.

The Public Relation Officer of Niger state Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana urged the public to reach out to the police if they have any information about the suspect.

Elkana said: "Members of the public with useful information on his where about should contact the Command on the following GSM numbers: 08081777498, 07031964389 or contact the nearest Police Station."

Meanwhile, Niger state government has called on the Inspector General Police Alhaji Ibrahim Idris to deploy marine police divisions to the communities at the riverbanks in the state.

The call was made in a statement signed by Jonathan Vatsa, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.

The statement was released on Friday, May 18, and made available to media in Minna.

Vatsa said the measure would prevent further attacks on affected communities in Mokwa, Muye, Kacha and Agaie local government areas.

