Disabled man breaks into security barricade of Nigerian politician to take a photo with him (photos)

- An unidentified disabled man has defied all odds to meet a Nigerian politician he admires

- The disabled man was reported to have broken through a tight security to get to Governor Samuel Ortom

- His efforts were not in vain as Ortom acknowledged him and took some photos with him

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has been left with love and sympathy for a disabled man who defied all odds to meet him.

NAIJ.com gathered that the unidentified disabled man broke through a tight security to meet with the governor who was at the flag off campaign of the Benue state local government election in Gboko area of the state.

The event which took place on Friday, May 26, saw thousands of crowd.

Disabled man gets VIP treatment from Governor Ortom during campaign in Benue state

According to Facebook user, Pat Hyua, who posted the message with photos on his page, the disabled man could be heard chanting ‘gomna wam, gomna wam’ which means 'my governor' as he ran towards the governor.

Disabled man meets Governor Otom during campaign in Benue state

Hyua expressed that the governor who was so moved by the man’s action asked his security men to let the man take a photo with him.

Disabled man dancing after meeting Governor Otom

Wow! No matter where you are if you are determined to get what you want you would surely be rewarded.

Meanwhile, people with disabilities in Nigerian challenge the federal government

