Confusion as top IPOB member allegedly joins Boko Haram

- IPOB leadership says one of its former members has formed a terrorist group in Texas, US
- The IPOB America chief mobilization officer, Candy Stallworth, tells authorities in the US to beware of Clifford Iroanya, its former member
The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the United States of America has disowned one of its members for allegedly joining terrorist group, Boko Haram.
READ ALSO: EFCC takes over properties allegedly belonging to ex-President Jonathan's godson
The IPOB America chief mobilization officer, Candy Stallworth, in post of Facebook on Friday, May 26, alerted President Donald Trump that Clifford Iroanya, its former member, has allegedly formed a terrorist group in the United States called soldiers of justice in Texas.
The IPOB America chief mobilization officer told the authorities in the US that Clifford Iroanya was now part of Boko Haram and that they should beware of him.
See Candy Stallworth's post below:
Meanwhile, reports has emerged that the IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu may have been invited to White House, the American seat of power in Washington DC.
That bit of information was made available by a Facebook user called Candy Stallworth, who claimed to be the Mobilization officer of the pro-Biafra group in the United States of America.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app
In a chat with NAIJ.com correspondent, Stallworth revealed more about the alleged White House invitation, which was purportedly sent to the group by US congressman Matt Gaetz, a former Florida lawmaker.
According to her, the pro-Biafra movement in the US, led by one Godson Eruchalu, has grown very strong such that its cries could be heard by that country’s government officials, hence the White House invitation.
Watch this NAIJ.com video of Jewish Rabbi who surety for Nnamdi Kanu's bail below:[embedded content]
Related Articles
Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal
Advertisement! The contract standoff between Arsenal and star player, Alexis Sanchez has taken a new twist as the club has offered the influential attacker a huge
Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders
Advertisement! Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday 25th May 2017, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
4 Brothers Season 3
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
Street Blood Season 2
Street Blood Season 1 - 2017 Latest Nigerian Nollywood movie
Post Your Comment below: >>