Confusion as top IPOB member allegedly joins Boko Haram

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Home | News |

Confusion as top IPOB member allegedly joins Boko Haram

- IPOB leadership says one of its former members has formed a terrorist group in Texas, US

- The IPOB America chief mobilization officer, Candy Stallworth, tells authorities in the US to beware of Clifford Iroanya, its former member

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the United States of America has disowned one of its members for allegedly joining terrorist group, Boko Haram.

READ ALSO: EFCC takes over properties allegedly belonging to ex-President Jonathan's godson

The IPOB America chief mobilization officer, Candy Stallworth, in post of Facebook on Friday, May 26, alerted President Donald Trump that Clifford Iroanya, its former member, has allegedly formed a terrorist group in the United States called soldiers of justice in Texas.

The IPOB America chief mobilization officer told the authorities in the US that Clifford Iroanya was now part of Boko Haram and that they should beware of him.

See Candy Stallworth's post below:

Meanwhile, reports has emerged that the IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu may have been invited to White House, the American seat of power in Washington DC.

That bit of information was made available by a Facebook user called Candy Stallworth, who claimed to be the Mobilization officer of the pro-Biafra group in the United States of America.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

In a chat with NAIJ.com correspondent, Stallworth revealed more about the alleged White House invitation, which was purportedly sent to the group by US congressman Matt Gaetz, a former Florida lawmaker.

According to her, the pro-Biafra movement in the US, led by one Godson Eruchalu, has grown very strong such that its cries could be heard by that country’s government officials, hence the White House invitation.

Watch this NAIJ.com video of Jewish Rabbi who surety for Nnamdi Kanu's bail below:

[embedded content]

