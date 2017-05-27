Football enthusiasts happy with Super Eagles/Corsica match

Some football enthusiasts on Saturday said that much meaning should not be read to the Super Eagles 1-1 draw against Corsica in an international friendly match.

The enthusiasts said this n Lagos that the match was a test run to evaluate the team ahead of the 2019 Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa on June 10.

Bright Omokaro, a former Super Eagles player, stated that the outcome of the match was not bad, adding that it would help to prepare the team ahead of the qualifiers.

“Friendly matches are good and I believe this is what our team need to be ready for the task ahead.

“There should be more improvement in the next friendly match against Togo,” he said.

Nduka Ugbade, an ex-international, said that the friendlies would help to create a better understanding among the players.

“We have played Corsica and we are playing Togo. This will help the players to have a better understanding of themselves on the pitch.

“The technical crew should also do the needful and work on the lapses in the team,” he said.

Also, Francis Uzor, a grassroots football coach in Ajegunle, advised the Gernot Rohr led technical crew to assemble a formidable team ahead of the Nations Cup qualifiers with the friendlies.

“The aim of the friendlies is to prepare us against South Africa, so I expect Rohr to select the best players from the two matches,” he said.

Nigeria will play against Togo on June 1 in another international friendly match in France.