Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Olamide, Davido, Pasuma, others to perform as Lagos@50 climaxes

50 top artistes who have ruled the Lagos music scene over the years are expected to perform at a concert climaxing the [email protected] celebrations. which include juju music maestros – King Sunny Ade and Evangelist Ebenezer Obey as well as the

The artistes which include juju music maestros – King Sunny Ade and Evangelist Ebenezer Obey as well as the legendary Highlife Patriarch, Sir Victor Olaiya will be performing.

Other superstars on board are Davido, Tekno, Phyno, Olamide, Humble Smith, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Partoranking, ‘Mr Capable’ Banky W, Runtown, Vanessa, MI, Eedris Abdulkareem, Mr. Eazi, DJ Spinall and Waka Music star, Queen Salawa Abeni.

Also expected are star Fuji artistes like Adewale Ayuba, Abass Akande Obesere and Wasiu Alabi (Pasuma Wonder).

The Concert would also feature a fashion show to depict the evolution of fashion in Lagos state.

Plans have also been concluded to climax the celebrations with a spectacular display of fireworks.

The Government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, said the fireworks would be on display at midnight of Sunday, May 28 on the water of Eko Atlantic.

"This is to inform the public that there will be a display of fireworks as part of the music and fashion show to round off the 50th Anniversary Celebrations of the State. The fireworks will be on display at exactly 12 midnight at the Eko Atlantic City during the Golden Concert. Residents do not need to panic or nurse any fear whatsoever when they hear the sound of the fireworks as it is only just a symbolic way to draw the curtains of what has been a very splendid and successful celebration of our

The fireworks will be on display at exactly 12 midnight at the Eko Atlantic City during the Golden Concert. Residents do not need to panic or nurse any fear whatsoever when they hear the sound of the fireworks as it is only just a symbolic way to draw the curtains of what has been a very splendid and successful celebration of our Golden State.”

“Residents who cannot attend the concert can also catch it live on Television as it promises to be a historic and exciting night of fun and maximum entertainment”, Ayorinde said.

The Commissioner also expressed the gratitude of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to the sponsors of the fireworks, Eko Atlantic Nigeria Limited.

The [email protected] Celebration, which began on May 27, 2016, has featured series of events and activities to showcase the cultural essence of the State, including Jazz Meets Runway, International Conferences, Arts Exhibition, Film Shows, among others.

