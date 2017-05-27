Osinbajo attends G7 Summit in Italy

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Osinbajo attends G7 Summit in Italy

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday joined some world leaders for the G7 Summit holding in Italy.

Osinbajo who left the country in the early hours of Saturday is expected back later in the day.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, confirmed Osinbajo’s trip on his Twitter handle.

Akande said the Acting President attended the summit based on an invitation extended to him.

“Acting President Osinbajo invited to ongoing G7 summit in Italy to represent Nigeria, leaves this morning and is expected back later in the evening today,” Osinbajo’s spokesman wrote.

G7 member states are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

Guests invited include Hailemariam Desailegn of Ethiopia, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Beji Essebsi of Tunisia and Osinbajo.

The 43rd G7 summit is the first summit for British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

