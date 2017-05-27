VIDEO: IDPs celebrate Children’s Day

As the world marks Children’s Day today, the United Nations is calling for urgent action to adopt the Child Rights Act across all of Nigeria’s states and to heed the President’s call to end violence against children. Millions of Nigerian children suffer some form of physical, emotional or sexual violence. Nevertheless, children in Internally Displaced Persons’ camps have not been left out in the celebration. See video: [embedded content]

About the Author: Ada McPepple

