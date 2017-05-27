PHOTOS: IPOB, Yisraelities Biafra Region celebrate Shabbat in Umuahia

A boy dances during Shabbat celebration gathering Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and members of the Yahveh Yashua Synagogue (Yisraelities Biafra Region) outside the house of the movements leader Nnamdi Kanu, in Umuahai on May 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), members of the Yahveh Yashua Synagogue (Yisraelities Biafra Region) celebrate Shabbat outside the residence of the movement’s leader Nnamdi Kanu in Umuahia, on May 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu stands during a celebration of Shabbat outside his house in Umuahai on May 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), members of the Yahveh Yashua Synagogue (Yisraelities Biafra Region) celebrate Shabbat outside the residence of the movement’s leader Nnamdi Kanu in Umuahia, on May 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), members of the Yahveh Yashua Synagogue (Yisraelities Biafra Region) celebrate Shabbat outside the residence of the movement’s leader Nnamdi Kanu in Umuahia, on May 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) militants and of the Yahveh Yashua Synagogue (Yisraelities Biafra Region) celebrates Shabbat outside the house of the movements leader Nnamdi Kanu, in Umuahai on May 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS

