French Ligue 1: Monaco's Silva to join Man City

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

French Ligue 1: Monaco's Silva to join Man City

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid5'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=6742565&type=article&ctxId=1405&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Monaco%27s+Silva+to+join+Man+City&url=http%3A%2F%2Fpulse.ng%2Fsports%2Ffrench-ligue-1-monacos-silva-to-join-man-city-id6742565.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Manchester City began their campaign to snatch the Premier League title from Chelsea next season when they signed Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva from French champions Monaco in a deal reported to be worth almost 50 million euros on Friday.

Silva's arrival, set for July 1, is the first high-profile signing by City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

City gave no indication of the length of Silva's contract nor did they specify a fee, although British media reports suggested they had paid around £43 million ($55 million, 49 million euros) for the 22-year-old.

Manchester United were also said to be interested in signing Silva but it was the Etihad Stadium club he opted for after flying into Manchester Airport on Thursday.

"It feels greatou have the opportunity of being trained by Guardiola, you don't say no. If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best.

"As we all know, what he did in Barcelona and Bayern Munich was amazing and we expect also here that he will win titles. It's great to be working with him and to have this opportunity," added Silva, capped 12 times by Portugal.

Silva started his career with Portuguese giants Benfica before moving to Monaco in 2014 on a season-long loan.

But so impressive was his start to life in French football, the deal was made permanent six months in.

Last season saw Silva score 10 goals in 51 appearances last season, and assist in the creation of a further 10, as Monaco won Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur, City and Germany's Borussia Dortmund en route.

"Muito Obrigado Bernardo... and Good Luck!," said Monaco on their website.

Spaniard Guardiola recently cleared out four senior players including winger Jesus Navas and defender Gael Clichy after the club finished a distant third behind Premier League champions Chelsea this term.

As well as Navas and Clichy, goalkeeper Willy Caballero and Bacary Sagna were also deemed surplus to requirements by Guardiola, with it having long been apparent that Pablo Zabaleta, who signed for English top-flight rivals West Ham on Friday, was on his way out.

Meanwhile the City future of midfielder Yaya Toure remains uncertain after he was initially sidelined by Guardiola, only to fight his way back into the reckoning for a first-team place.

The 34-year-old Ivory Coast international is also out of contract and it is not clear whether he would accept the likely pay cut needed to secure a short-term deal.

It leaves Guardiola looking to City's Middle East owners for money to spend on up to five new players as he tries to close the 15-point gap between his side and Chelsea, with the club also finishing eight point adrift of second-placed Tottenham.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 27/05/2017 03:37:00 Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

Advertisement! The contract standoff between Arsenal and star player, Alexis Sanchez has taken a new twist as the club has offered the influential attacker a huge

0 News 27/05/2017 03:38:00 Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Advertisement!

0 News 27/05/2017 03:39:00 Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders

Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders

Advertisement! Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday 25th May 2017, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 11/01/2017 06:24:00 Gods Chosen Child 2

Gods Chosen Child 2

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:30:00 My Sister My World 2

My Sister My World 2

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:24:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 26/01/2017 05:05:00 4 Brothers Season 1

4 Brothers Season 1

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to