Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army's abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Africa Day: These three African inventions highlight our immense potential

In honor of Africa day and all it represents, here are three innovative inventions that aren’t just changing lives here in Africa, but potentially across the globe as well.

Yesterday was Africa Day, a day set aside to celebrate the motherland, its people and its accomplishments, despite its many problems.

In honor of this day and all it represents, here are three innovative inventions that aren’t just changing lives here in Africa, but potentially across the globe as well.

 

  • Kusini Water: South African entrepreneur Murendeni Mafumo created the Kusini Water purification system. It is a low-cost water purification system that uses a membrane which takes rain or ground water and cleans it using osmosis to make it suitable for consumption. The system uses an unconventional material in Macadamia nuts which are used for the activated carbon filter that removes smells and bad tastes from the water before it is pushed to the membrane. It is currently being prototyped further in pilot programmes which includes coffee shops, a shopping mall and a low cost desalination plant in Namibia.

ALSO READ: How implicit bias is stopping Nigerian entrepreneurs from raising foreign investment

DRC's Humaoid Traffic robotplay

DRC's Humaoid Traffic robot

(htxt)

 

  • Humanoid robots in DRC: Like in many African cities, traffic is a major problem in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. IN 2014, inventor and engineer Isaie Thérèse launched 8-foot tall humanoid robots to help ease the congestion. Thérèse who is also the founder of a women’s technology cooperative, built the robots with the help of local engineers. Four cameras in the robots help them monitor traffic and record data on offenders for a better traffic situation.

Cardio Pad medical tabletplay

Cardio Pad medical tablet

(htxt)

 

  • Cardio Pad medical tablet in Cameroon: IT engineer Arthur Zang created the Cardio Pad tablet to help healthcare worker in rural areas of Cameroon send results of cardiac tests (using a mobile connection) to doctors in nearby cities where most of the countries doctors live. The tablet looks very much like any other tablet and is made up of four wireless electrodes and a sensor that is attached to a patient and the signals are transmitted via Bluetooth to the Cardio Pad. A digitised electrocardiogram (ECG) reading of the patient’s heart function is then transferred to a national data center. When the ECG is received, a cardiologist makes a diagnosis and sends pertinent information back to the health centre, along with prescription details. 

Africa is oft-denigrated by Western media — most times needlessly. But African’s are resilient. Nobody makes their way through stuff like we do and that is why we believe and remain steadfast for an eventual triumph. All hail the motherland. 

