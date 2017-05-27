Politics: The UK threat level has been reduced from 'critical' to 'severe'

LONDON — The UK threat level has been reduced from "critical to "severe."

On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena terror attack that left 22 dead and 120 injured it had been raised to "critical" — meaning another attack was expected imminently.

Police have since made 13 arrests as part of their ongoing investigation, and 11 people remain in custody. Two have been released without charge.

When the threat level was raised, the military was deployed to key locations, including the Houses of Parliament. They will remain there until the end of the long bank holiday weekend.

Prime Minister Theresa May said, via The Guardian: "A significant amount of police activity has taken place of the last 24 hours and there are now 11 suspects in custody. In light of these developments, JTAC - the joint terrorism analysis centre - has taken the decision to reduce the level from critical to severe."

A bomb disposal vehicle was called to an address in Manchester under investigation on Saturday morning, and residents in the area were evacuated.

This story is developing ...