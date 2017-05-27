Politics The UK threat level has been reduced from 'critical' to 'severe'
- Published:
- Rob Price
22 people died and 120 were injured in the Manchester bombing on Monday.
Theresa May.(Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images)
LONDON — The UK threat level has been reduced from "critical to "severe."
On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena terror attack that left 22 dead and 120 injured it had been raised to "critical" — meaning another attack was expected imminently.
Police have since made 13 arrests as part of their ongoing investigation, and 11 people remain in custody. Two have been released without charge.
When the threat level was raised, the military was deployed to key locations, including the Houses of Parliament. They will remain there until the end of the long bank holiday weekend.
Prime Minister Theresa May said, via The Guardian: "A significant amount of police activity has taken place of the last 24 hours and there are now 11 suspects in custody. In light of these developments, JTAC - the joint terrorism analysis centre - has taken the decision to reduce the level from critical to severe."
A bomb disposal vehicle was called to an address in Manchester under investigation on Saturday morning, and residents in the area were evacuated.
This story is developing ...
Related Articles
Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal
Advertisement! The contract standoff between Arsenal and star player, Alexis Sanchez has taken a new twist as the club has offered the influential attacker a huge
Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders
Advertisement! Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday 25th May 2017, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Blood Betrayal 2
STORY: " New Nollywood Movies Between her two sons, Ajia who is involved in a cult, loves the youngest more. However, all these cause a
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Go Slow
After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
4 Brothers Season 2
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Post Your Comment below: >>