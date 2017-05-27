Mertesecker: Defender ready for final despite lack of game time

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Mertesecker: Defender ready for final despite lack of game time

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid5'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=6743198&type=article&ctxId=1405&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Defender+ready+for+final+despite+lack+of+game+time&url=http%3A%2F%2Fpulse.ng%2Fsports%2Fmertesecker-defender-ready-for-final-despite-lack-of-game-time-id6743198.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Per Mertesacker has revealed he will go into Arsenal's FA Cup final against Double-chasing Chelsea without a single minute of reserve-team football following a serious knee injury.

And the German, picked because of a defensive injury crisis, is set to slot into a formation that he admits is entirely unfamiliar to him.

Mertesacker underwent knee reconstruction surgery last year and was not expected to play this season.

But he was thrust into action on the final day of the Premier League campaign, at home to Everton last Sunday, when Gabriel suffered a knee injury of his own at a time when Laurent Koscielny had already been shown the red card that means he is suspended for the final.

As a result, Mertesacker will arrive at Wembley having played just 37 minutes of first team football. And, strange though it sounds, no reserve-team action either.

"I didn’t particularly ask for it," he said. "I thought when I got a game for the first team it was enough for me, that was my mindset.

"So before Sunday I didn’t have a proper game, just training sessions. I thought I could compensate with my experience.

"It felt really good. I didn’t feel like I missed something by playing another game. Even if I would have played two or three months ago it would not have made a difference."

'Scoring machine'

Manager Arsene Wenger has switched from a traditional back four to a three-at-the-back arrangement with wingbacks in the German's absence. Mertesacker admitted the new system was alien to him.

"With a back three everyone starts from zero, including me -- I had never played in a back three, honestly," he said.

"When I started as a youngster I played in a back four and that was my position from then on.

"Much of it is small adjustments, and what it comes down to is communication, giving others information so everyone knows what they are doing. It's more compact in the middle, and sometimes you forget the ball and just defend, allow ourselves to relax a little bit more.

"Without the ball we have to press and just defend the box from the box, but it's still like a learning curve for us with a back three for those who haven't played it before."

Mertesacker, 32, is set to play against Diego Costa for the first time since being sent off for a challenge on the Chelsea striker in league action in January last year.

Wenger was highly critical of Costa's part in the red card award, claiming he had tried to deceive the referee.

“There is so much the past, I have forgotten about it," Mertesacker said. "You cannot think about it. That is all I try to do, learn from mistakes.

"He is one of the main threats. He knows what he is doing. Especially in the box, he is a scoring machine.

"If you talk individually about Chelsea they have played a fantastic season. But there is a lot of responsibility for every one of us to defend."

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 27/05/2017 03:37:00 Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

Advertisement! The contract standoff between Arsenal and star player, Alexis Sanchez has taken a new twist as the club has offered the influential attacker a huge

0 News 27/05/2017 03:38:00 Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Advertisement!

0 News 27/05/2017 03:39:00 Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders

Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders

Advertisement! Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday 25th May 2017, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 23/02/2017 04:44:00 Blood Betrayal

Blood Betrayal

STORY: " New Nollywood Movies Between her two sons, Ajia who is involved in a cult, loves the youngest more. However, all these cause a

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 26/01/2017 04:59:00 The Checkmate Season 2

The Checkmate Season 2

Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien 

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 26/01/2017 05:22:00 4 Brothers Season 4

4 Brothers Season 4

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood