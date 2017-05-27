Girl's tribute to mother killed at Ariana Grande gig

By Anthony Joseph and Charlie Moore For Mailonline

Lisa Lees, 43, from Oldham, was waiting for her daughter India, 15, in the foyer of the Manchester Arena when the bomb went off on Monday night

A heartbroken teenager, who mother was killed while waiting for her at the Ariana Grande concert, has paid an emotional tribute to her 'angel'.

Lisa Lees, 43, from Oldham, was waiting for her daughter India, 15, in the foyer of the Manchester Arena when the bomb went off on Monday night.

She was with her friend Alison Howe, 45, who also died in the horrific attack, which killed 22 people and seriously injured 59 more.

India and Mrs Howe's daughter, Darcie, 15, are both safe and well. And today Mrs Lees' girl wrote a touching tribute to her mother.

She said: 'You were the best mum in the universe and the bestest friend that I could ask for.

'You always cheered me up when I was upset and have always been there for me. You have the most beautiful smile and most caring eyes.

'You are loved by everyone. I will forever miss our girly days out and talking to you about everything. You taught me to 'believe' in myself and to do my best.

'I will make you proud mum, I promise. I love you soooo much, more than anything and always will. My Angel - RIP <3'

Tributes were flooding in for Mrs Lees today, who was a tutor at Oldham College.

Her other daughter, teaching assistant, Lauren Ashleigh, 25, who is expecting her second child, posted a photo of her with her mother yesterday morning.

Mrs Lees' husband, Anthony, said: Lisa you are my beautiful, gorgeous wife. You are my life, my soulmate, my best friend. I love you so much and always will.

'Life will never be the same again. My heart has been ripped apart, Lisa you really were such an amazing woman, the perfect mum to India and Lauran, and the coolest nanna to Jayden.

'You brought joy and happiness wherever you were and whoever you were with. You achieved so much in your career as a beauty therapist. We are all so proud of what you achieved, Lisa you really were such an amazing woman.

'RIP babe we all love you so much. Till we meet again, love and always forever, Anthony xxx'

Mrs Lees' mother, Elaine Hunter, added: 'To my beautiful amazing daughter Lisa, I am so proud of you for what you achieved.

'Little did I know that when I spent the day with you on Sunday, May 14 it would be the last time I got to hold you as your life was cut short before your time, through a cowardly act of murder and worse was I was on holiday in Turkey.

'You were a wonderful daughter, wife and mother and sister. You achieved such a lot in your life, graduating only last year from university.

'Before that you won an award of excellence in London for your work with children who had complex mental health issues.

'You were an inspiration to all and should have had a great life ahead of you. Instead at the age of 43 your time on earth ended, you are now an angel in God's garden.

'The last five years you looked after and supported me through my illness along with your brother Lee.

'Don't know how we will go on without you but I know you would want us too, my Darling Daughter I love you now and forever.'

Oldham College described Mrs Lees as a 'dedicated', 'professional' and 'committed' member of staff.

An Oldham College spokesman said: 'Lisa was a much loved member of our team at the College. She was dedicated to the apprentices in her care at Salon 7 in Oldham town centre. In return they admired and respected her professionalism and her total commitment as their trainer assessor.

'Lisa had long and deep links with the college. As a student, she trained and qualified in hair and beauty. She then progressed her career in the industry before returning to Oldham College to nurture the next generation of hair and beauty professionals.

'Lisa had many outstanding qualities as a tutor and as a person. She always tried to put something extra back into her local community, worked hard to do this and inspired others along the way. An outstanding example of her contribution, is Pure Essence, which she established in 2011. It provided a therapeutic service, especially for children with life limiting conditions and complex health needs.

'Staff and students are deeply moved by the loss of Lisa, and wish to celebrate and commemorate her exemplary life. We will be guided by her family's wishes on the best way to do this. Our thoughts are very much with them at this tremendously difficult time.'

Meanwhile, the husband of her friend Mrs Howe, revealed he was left in an agonising limbo for 18 hours before he was told that his wife had been killed.

Steve Howe told Channel 4 News last night that he still hadn't been allowed to formally identify her, leaving him unable to sleep.

Mr Howe said: 'My daughter, who was at the concert, Darcie, rang me to say she couldn't get through to mum, obviously hysterical.

'Within a couple of minutes, I rang a friend who immediately told me where the explosion was and Darcie told me exactly where mum would be stood so obviously that conclusion made me think the worst.'

Father-of-two Mr Howe drove with Mrs Lees's husband to collect their daughters. They then searched hospitals across the city but couldn't find their wives.

SERVICE AT ANGEL OF THE NORTH Manchester bombing victims Courtney Boyle and stepfather Philip Tron have been remembered with a moving service at the Angel of the North. Hundreds gathered at the landmark in their home town of Gateshead for a balloon release. Miss Boyle, a 19-year-old student at Leeds Beckett University, and Mr Tron, 32, were picking up her sister from the concert when they were killed. Manchester bombing victims Courtney Boyle and stepfather Philip Tron Hundreds gathered at the landmark in their home town of Gateshead for a balloon release Miss Boyle, a 19-year-old student at Leeds Beckett University, and Mr Tron, 32, were picking up her sister from the concert when they were killed The Mayor of Gateshead Pauline Dillon read out a tribute on behalf of Courtney's mother Deborah, which said: 'Courtney and Phil both went into the Arena to collect Nicole, laughing and both were so happy. 'Courtney and Phil brought so much happiness into our lives, they were my rock and if you were ever feeling down they would bring you back up with their infectious smile. Many wept when the warm early summer evening sky was filled with balloons when they were released 'They both loved life and are now our angels flying high together into the sky.' Families with toddlers, teenagers and older grieving friends of the victims were at the statue for the service, which included prayers and the songs Don't Look Back In Anger by Oasis and Bed Of Roses by Bon Jovi. Many wept when the warm early summer evening sky was filled with balloons when they were released.

Mr Howe said that families of victims were at one point told to gather at Manchester City's stadium as they feared the worst.

But when they got there, they were told no information at all, he said.

'They gathered us all together to tell us there would be no news.'

'We were pretty much then sat at home, no one has rang us, no one has contacted us and we got no news.

'The day after the attack a police liaison officer knocked on the door, still with no news.

Mr Howe went on: 'And then three police officers with a liaison officer called, 18 hours later. As they came in, I said 'is there any news?' But still no answer.

'I could have gone in and identified her myself I was that confident.'

He added: 'Within two minutes the liaison officer came back, knocked on the front door, walked upstairs and said 'you're right, your wife is dead.'

'Obviously that night I couldn't sleep for fear of what my wife might look like.

'But I'm going to cope with it, without a shadow of a doubt. I'm going to go and see her no matter what condition she's in.'

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: 'The fact that a member of one of the families we are supporting is disappointed with how they have been treated is very concerning to us.

'We are doing our absolute best in extremely difficult circumstances and we will continue to offer the highest level of support from our specially trained officers to this family.'

It comes as terror police reveal they have raided the barber shop owned by the arrested cousin of suicide bomber Salman Abedi who was pictured with him relaxing on a beach.

A shopkeeper who knows Abdallah Forjani - who is being quizzed by police - today said: 'He's been arrested by association and I can't believe he had anything to do with the terror plot.'

The owner of the newsagent spoke out as police, fearing a second terror attack, raided a barber's shop early this morning in Moss Side, Manchester.

Popular Fade'Away barber shop is rented by 24-year-old Forjani - a cousin of the evil 22-year-old bomber who killed 22 innocent victims on Monday night.

The barber, known by locals as Abs, is a 'hardworking decent young lad from a respectable family', according to the shop owner. He said: 'He's a nice lad who wouldn't harm a fly.'

People gathered near flower tributes for the victims of Monday's bombing attack at St Ann's Square in central Manchester

Across the city, so many tributes to the Manchester victims have been laid in St Ann's square that the ground can barely be seen.

Hundreds of heart-shaped ballons bob in the gentle breeze as a sea of flowers covers the historic square's stones.

British Muslim boxer Amir Khan, who was born in Bolton, today paid his respects after accusing terrorists of perverting his religion on national TV.

Last night so many Mancunians turned out that long queues formed of people waiting to lay their tributes.

Indira Baltaza, 17, told the Manchester Evening News: 'It feels really close to home. I wanted to come down and pay my respects. It could have been anyone that night. I've been there many times myself.'

The paper today runs a tribute piece to all 22 killed on Monday titled: 'Our city will never forget them.'